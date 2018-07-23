Redhill Honda to host S2000 open day

Redhill Honda, located on Brighton Road, will once again open its doors to S2000 fanatics from across the UK for its annual Honda S2000 open day.

The event, which takes place on 28th July, will see fans of the model congregate at the dealership to showcase their cars and meet fellow owners.

Additionally, guests will be given access to the dealership’s workshop and facilities, so they can put their cars up on the ramps and take a look at their working parts in detail, as well as having access to equipment in the Service Centre. Also available are free vehicle heath checks and car washes.

Martin Bridgeman, aftersales manager at Redhill Honda, said: “The S2000 owners day is always a highlight on our calendar and we can’t wait until this year’s event. It will be the fourth year we’ve hosted the event and it’s great to continue to see some new faces attend. As always, there will be a range of discounts on service items, and the opportunity to drive the Civic Type R. We look forward to welcoming everyone on 28th July.”

Nigel Bradby, a representative from the S2000 Owners Club, added: “We are hugely grateful to Redhill Honda for hosting us once again. It’s fantastic to be able to get together to celebrate the Honda S2000 and getting expert insight into how we can properly maintain our cars is hugely appreciated and a brilliant day out.”

For more information on Redhill Honda, visit www.driftbridge.co.uk/honda

