Redesigned Mazda CX-5 earns 2017 Top Safety Pick+ award

he redesigned Mazda CX-5 qualifies for TOP SAFETY PICK+, the highest award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Like the 2016 CX-5, the 2017 model has good ratings in all five of the Institute’s crashworthiness tests — small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints.

The small SUV comes with standard front crash prevention that earns an advanced rating. An optional, higher-speed system earns a superior rating. Both versions avoided a collision in the 12 mph IIHS track test, and the optional system avoided a collision at 25 mph.

Headlights on the CX-5’s Grand Touring and Sport trim lines earn an acceptable rating. The Grand Touring trim includes high beam assist, a feature that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles. The Touring trim comes with marginal-rated headlights.

To qualify for the 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must have good crashworthiness ratings across the board and an available front crash prevention rating that earns an advanced or superior rating. The “plus” is awarded to vehicles that also have good or acceptable headlights.

