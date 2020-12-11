Record order from Sweden: Daimler Buses delivers 112 interurban buses to Mohlins Bussar

Daimler Buses is delighted with the largest ever order from Sweden: A total of 112 Mercedes-Benz Intouro (106 vehicles) and Setra S 416 LE MultiClass business (6 vehicles) interurban buses were delivered to “Mohlins Bussar” in Sweden. From January 2021 the Swedish company will be operating the buses together with its subcontractors, “Gimo Buss & Taxi” and “Högbergs Bussresort”, in the Upplands län region, in the north of Stockholm. They are mainly used as school buses, but also on interurban lines.

Both buses have features in common, for example comfortable seating with a distance of 710 mm between the seats and three-point seat belts, a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, a reversing camera and a lift for the Intouro. The Setra interurban bus has a low-entry design with a folding ramp for wheelchairs at the rear door. All 112 buses combine the compact Mercedes-Benz six-cylinder in-line OM 936 engine with 220 kW (299 hp) and the fully automated Mercedes-Benz GO 250-8 PowerShift bus transmission. The engines are powered by an environmentally friendly fuel made of hydrogenated vegetable oil (known as HVO for short).

The privately run company Mohlins Bussar, from Ljusdahl in central Sweden, traditionally relies on buses from Mercedes-Benz. About half of the fleet of around 160 vehicles bear the three-pointed star. The long-term cooperation is primarily based on coaches. It is now being expanded to include interurban buses. Ergiz Esen, CEO at EvoBus Sverige: “The key to such a long-term and successful relationship lies not only in the quality of our buses and coaches, but also in the after-sales service. We are there for our customers whenever they need us.”. Robert Mohlin, CEO of Mohlins Bussar AB complements: “To start a new line in these Corona times was a new experience for us. The vehicle deliveries were a great challenge, but Daimler Buses reacted and delivered on time.”

This setting pays off: Daimler Buses has been the market leader in Sweden for buses with a gross vehicle weight above eight tons for several years. The basis for this has so far been its role as the long-standing number one in coaches with the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. Daimler Buses is now increasingly expanding its position in the scheduled-service bus segment – the current major order is a striking signal in this regard.

SOURCE: Daimler