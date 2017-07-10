A. Ramasubramanian, President, AMW Motors confirmed for HD Truck Pune

A. Ramasubramanian, President, AMW Motors has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Ramasubramanian is President of AMW Motors, guiding the performance and growth of the organisation in the heavy commercial vehicle segment. He joined AMW in 2009 and has since played a key role in developing the company into the third largest HCV manufacturer in India.

Ramasubramanian began his career with Tata Motors Ltd (then TELCO) and then moved to Axles India Limited (a joint venture between Eaton Corporation of USA and TVS Group). He later joined Eicher Motors as Head of Group for the Engineering Research Centre. His career path at the company saw him become Director-Technical and Chief of Product Development, and Group Head for Product Development for the Eicher Group, before taking over first as Chief Executive of Eicher Tractors and then as CEO of Eicher Motors (Commercial Vehicle Unit).

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.