Rallye Deutschland: Preview Toyota Yaris WRC returns to asphalt roads in Germany

Following on from victory on its home gravel roads of Finland, the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team travels to Germany with the aim of another strong performance on the varied asphalt stages of Rallye Deutschland (August 16-19). This is the first event on asphalt since Corsica in April, providing drivers Jari-Matti Latvala, Ott Tänak and Esapekka Lappi with the chance to demonstrate the continuing progress of the Toyota Yaris WRC.
- Yaris WRC Car 8
The terrain on Rallye Deutschland is so diverse that it can be considered as three asphalt rallies in one: the twisting roads through the vineyards overlooking the Mosel river close to Trier, the fearsome Baumholder military training area with many different challenging surfaces, and the fast and narrow country lanes around the service park at the Bostalsee lake in the Saarland region. Tyre choice and car set-up can be further complicated by the often changeable weather conditions.
This year, the town of St Wendel hosts the start and the finish of the rally, including a super special stage to begin the event on Thursday evening. Friday begins with two stages around the vineyards before a spectator stage on the way back to the service park, with all three stages repeated in the afternoon. There are eight stages on Saturday, combining the famed Panzerplatte tracks on Baumholder with country lanes to the south. Sunday begins with a return to the vineyards for two runs over Grafschaft followed by the Bosenberg Power Stage close to the finish.
Quotes
- Tommi Mäkinen (Team Principal)
- “We go to Rallye Deutschland with a good feeling. I believe that our pre-event test went very well. Generally, the Yaris WRC has shown good performance on asphalt so far, and we hope to continue that progress on this rally. Using the experience that we gained last year, there are things we have been able to improve in certain areas. Ott won in Germany last year so we know that he can be strong there, while both Jari-Matti and Esapekka won stages for us. As both of them found last year when they had punctures, the Baumholder roads can be very tough. Some other stages can be quite narrow and with dirt on the surface, it can be easy to make mistakes.”
The statistics (Rallye Deutschland)
|Year
|Jari-Matti Latvala
|Ott Tänak
|Esapekka Lappi
|2017
|7
|1
|21
|2016
|48
|23
|7
|2015
|2
|8
|42
|2014
|DNF
|10
|–
|2013
|7
|–
|–
|2012
|2
|DNF
|DNF
What happened last year?
Juho Hänninen finished one place away from the podium in fourth place for Toyota after taking two stage wins on a rally he had not competed on for six years. This including winning the notorious Panzerplatte stage, the longest of the rally. Jari-Matti Latvala also took two stage wins and finished in seventh place, while Esapekka Lappi finished a tough event with a stage win of his own on the final day.
