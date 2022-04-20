Production start ceremony for all-new Mazda CX-60 crossover

The Mazda Motor Corporation has held a ceremony marking the start of mass-production of the all-new Mazda CX-60 crossover SUV at Hofu Plant No. 2 in the Yamaguchi Prefecture on 18th April 2022

During the Hofu Plant ceremony, Mazda’s Representative Director, President and CEO, Akira Marumoto, and Mazda Workers’ Union Executive Committee President, Satoru Harada, delivered speeches, employee representatives expressed their commitment, and commemorative vehicle was introduced.

Attended by approximately 100 people involved in production, including Hofu Plant employees, local suppliers, and Yamaguchi Prefecture officials, as well as many others that joined online.

The most important model it has introduced for over a decade, Mazda’s new flagship represents everything that the company has built into its DNA over the last 100 years, from outstanding exterior and interior design to the finest Japanese craftsmanship, the latest innovations in human-centric technologies and a world-class powertrain.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV introduces the company’s first plug-in full hybrid technology to the European SUV market. Its powertrain combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5, four-cylinder direct injection petrol with a large, 129 kW electric motor, an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 355V, 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery.

This combination of engine and motor delivers a total system output of 327 PS/241 kW and abundant torque of 500 Nm, making it the most powerful road car Mazda has ever produced. Conversely, the new Mazda PHEV displays outstanding environmental credentials. WLTP combined fuel consumption is just 1.5 l/100 km, and WLTP combined CO 2 emissions only 33 g/km.

Mass production of the European CX-60 started on 15th March and the vessel carrying the first shipment of CX-60s is due to depart for Europe from Nakanoseki port on April 26th.

SOURCE: Mazda