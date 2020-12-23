Production pause at Hino’s North America plants

Hino Motors, Ltd. (“Hino”) hereby announces that the Board of Directors of Hino, at its meeting held on December 23, 2020 approved a formal pause of vehicle production at its plants in its consolidated subsidiaries in North America; the West Virginia plant at Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Ltd. and the Woodstock plant at Hino Motors Canada, Ltd., until the end of September 2021.

1. Reasons for the production pause

A formal pause of vehicle production at the plants in West Virginia, U.S.A (Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Ltd.) and Woodstock, Canada (Hino Motors Canada, Ltd.,) was approved, following challenges in the required U.S. engine certification testing process for new model years of the A09C, J08E, and J05E* engines for North America.

*A09C, J08E and J05E: engine models

2. Details of the production pause

Production will be paused at the two plants described above in the United States and Canada. As a result, new model year vehicle sales in both countries have been postponed.

3. Schedule

Production will be paused at the two plants described above until the end of September 2021. Vehicle production resumption and sales of vehicles containing new model year engines are expected in October 2021 in both the United States and Canada.

4. Future outlook

Hino is currently investigating the impact of the production pause on its earnings and will disclose any updates as appropriate in a timely manner.

