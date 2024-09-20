Production of the new Cupra Terramar begins at the Audi plant in Györ

The Cupra Terramar, the brand’s new sporty SUV, moves CUPRA upmarket into the fastest growing segment in Europe

Cupra has begun a new chapter in its story with the start of production of its latest hero, the CUPRA Terramar, at the Audi factory in Györ, Hungary. The challenger brand’s new sporty SUV moves CUPRA upmarket into the fastest growing segment in Europe and will introduce the brand to a whole new generation of Tribe members.

According to Wayne Griffiths CEO of Cupra, “With today’s milestone, Cupra takes an important step forward in the brand’s journey. With the Cupra Terramar, we will not only grow our product portfolio but at the same time help our brand grow-up by bringing the Cupra mindset to new customers and new growing segments, without losing our rebellious and challenger spirit.”

From Martorell to Györ

The collaboration between the German and the Spanish companies goes back to 2011 with the start of production of the Audi Q3 at the SEAT S.A. factory in Martorell, with nearly 800,000 units manufactured, and the Audi A1, with close to 400,000 units produced since 2018. Now, with the production of the Cupra Terramar, Györ will become Audi’s first factory to produce vehicles of a sister brand.

With over 12,000 employees and a yearly production volume of over 170,000 vehicles and more than 1,600,000 engines, Györ is the largest engine plant in the world. Producing the Cupra Terramar in Györ offers several advantages, including process optimizations. Seamless collaboration between the Cupra and Audi teams for over four years has been crucial in bringing the Cupra Terramar to market.

A new hero of a new era

The Cupra Terramar pays homage to the place where the brand was first introduced to the world in 2018: The Cupra Terramar race circuit in Sitges. Premiered at the America’s Cup in Barcelona earlier in September, the Cupra Terramar is available in petrol, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions and nine colours, including two matt options – Century Bronze Matt and Enceladus Grey Matt, which have been specifically introduced at the Györ plant for this project.

SOURCE: Seat