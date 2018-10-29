Production of new family of low-emission petrol engines begins at Ford’s Bridgend engine plant in South Wales

Production has now begun of an all-new, technologically-advanced, fuel-efficient petrol engine at the Bridgend Engine Plant in South Wales.

The three-cylinder, 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine, which debuts in the multi-award winning Fiesta ST and all-new Focus, is built on an all-new, state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing facility following of an investment of £100 million, including support from the Welsh Government support.

“I’m personally very proud to see production start of this all-new engine, here in Bridgend, said Wallace Yearwood, plant manager. “It’s the result of a significant investment in the plant, a plant which has a long-established history of delivering world-class engines, and we will make this engine another success.”

Economy and Transport Secretary Ken Skates said: “I’m delighted to see our Welsh Government investment supporting hundreds of high skilled jobs in south Wales. We are proud to have played a part in developing this world class manufacturing facility and look forward to continuing to work with the company and workforce to ensure a bright future for the plant at Bridgend, despite the upcoming challenges of Brexit.”

Quality confirmation of the new engine is assured through multi-stage testing and process monitoring at all points during assembly process. Machining lines for the cylinder head and cylinder block feature the latest CNC technology and environmentally efficient cutting systems.

The all-new engine family was designed and developed by engineers at the Ford Dunton Technical Centre in Essex, as well as Ford’s Technical Centre in Merkenich Germany, and the Ford Research and Innovation Centre in Aachen, Germany.

SOURCE: FORD