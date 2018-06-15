Prize haul for new Volvo XC40 in Tow Car Awards 2018

The new Volvo XC40 premium compact SUV has reaffirmed its position as one of the finest all-rounders on sale, taking the title of Best Family SUV in the Tow Car Awards 2018, announced yesterday.

The judging panel, made up of experts from Practical Caravan, What Car? and The Camping and Caravanning Club, put an XC40 D4 AWD through stringent testing. They evaluated not just the car’s towing capabilities, but also its comfort, handling and performance in everyday driving, and its practicality in terms of being able to carry all the kit needed for a camping holiday. The quality of the XC40’s towing components and driver aids were also scrutinised, as were its safety, reliability, running costs and value for money.

Summing up the judges’ findings, David Motton, Practical Caravan’s Tow Car Editor, said: “The Volvo XC40 makes a great tow car. It’s heavy enough to make a suitable match for a broad range of caravans and trailers, and has the power and stability to tow them with ease. What’s more, the Volvo is stylish, practical and extremely safe.”

Volvo’s 190hp D4 diesel engine is a highly capable performer when it comes to providing the strong, low-rev torque and smooth power delivery that are required for surefooted towing. The 2.0-litre unit musters a maximum 400Nm of torque, available all the way from 1,750 to 2,500rpm, for effortless, flexible performance, even when fully laden. All-wheel drive ensures secure progress on all surfaces and in all conditions, while the standard eight-speed automatic gearbox adds to the all-round refined driving experience.

With this well-proven powertrain, the XC40 can tow braked trailers of up to 2.1 tonnes, making it a worthy choice for caravanners. Its relatively compact dimensions make for easy and agile manoeuvring, while its cleverly designed interior provides plenty of space for passengers and cargo. In fact, there are 460 litres of luggage space available behind the rear seats, which extends to an impressive 1,336 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Owners can specify their XC40 for life in the great outdoors with a wide choice of accessories, including roof boxes ranging in volume from 320 to 430 litres, special carriers for bikes, skis and canoes, and even a dog harness for the back seats.

Volvo’s Polestar Engineered Optimisation performance upgrades are also now available for the XC40. This range of electronic enhancements focus on five key areas – including engine performance, gearshifts and accelerator response – to deliver a more precise and controlled driving experience, making it the ideal upgrade for those who tow.

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “The testing for the Tow Car Awards is rigorous and demanding, so it is a great honour for the XC40 to succeed in its first few months on sale in the UK. Its intelligent design and advanced powertrain make it a superb choice for those who need a capable car for towing, while its contemporary looks, well-equipped interior and high levels of comfort and safety mean it is an ideal family car for everyday driving.”

For more information on the Volvo XC40, and to use the online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/new-models/xc40

