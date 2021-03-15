Preview of Toyota’s all new battery-electric SUV confirmed for 2021 Shanghai Motor Show

First communicated at Toyota’s recent Kenshiki event in Europe, the SUV will be based on Toyota’s new e-TNGA platform, which is highly versatile and easily adaptable for a range of product types.

The basic architecture principle of e-TNGA works on the basis that key elements remain fixed whilst others vary. This approach allows variance in vehicle width, length, wheelbase and height.

e-TNGA can also be defined with front-, rear- or four-wheel drive and with a wide-range of battery and electric motor capacities to suit various vehicle types and usage profiles.

The versatility and flexibility of e-TNGA technology allows Toyota to design and create vehicles that are not just battery-electric, but also exciting to drive and beautiful to look at.

Shanghai Motor show will take place from April 21 to 28 (public days)

SOURCE: Toyota