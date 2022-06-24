PPG to showcase specialty automotive, aerospace adhesives, sealants at Adhesives & Bonding Expo

Company also will highlight additive manufacturing capabilities for 3D-printed parts

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will highlight its growing portfolio of automotive and aerospace adhesives and sealants as well as its additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities for 3D-printed parts during the Adhesives & Bonding Expo in Novi, Michigan, June 28 – 30.

In booth #506 within the Suburban Collection Showplace, PPG will be displaying an array of adhesive and sealant solutions for automotive OEM and electric vehicle (EV) battery pack customers. These solutions feature low-temperature cure, light weighting, impact protection, vibration damping, structural reinforcement, durability and serviceability.

For aerospace customers, the company will highlight PPG SEMCO® packaging and application systems that are used to store, mix, dispense, apply and remove specialty chemicals used in aircraft manufacturing and repair environments. Its chemical packaging services enable the end users for aerospace, electronics and general industrial applications to take bulk quantities of chemicals and customize the amount for use in individual applications.

PPG also will be showcasing its ambient reactive extrusion (ARE) AM capabilities at the show. This technology addresses the shortcomings of current AM processes by providing multi-material end-use parts at scale and speeds suitable for aerospace, military and commercial applications.

“The Adhesives & Bonding Expo is an excellent venue for us to inform our customers of our improved technologies while also learning about the new challenges that we can address,” said Marvin Pollum, PPG senior science and technology research associate, adhesives and sealants. “Our new adhesive and sealant technologies improve performance, safety and sustainability for our automotive and aerospace customers. With the advent of our ARE technology, we also can customize parts and reduce the waste that results from older manufacturing techniques.”

Pollum will co-present a session entitled “Maximizing Communication Efficiency Between OEMs and Suppliers to Improve Product Development” from 11:20 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. EDT on June 30. The presentation will cover how to bridge the gap between product development engineers (supplier product development) and their customers (OEMs) to reduce resource use and cut the time required to approve new products by re-examining communication methods between product development teams.

The Adhesives & Bonding Expo is North America’s leading exhibition for adhesives and bonding technology.

SOURCE: PPG