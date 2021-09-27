PPG to feature coating innovations for OEM vehicles at SURCAR Detroit 2021

PPG today announced that four members of its automotive OEM coatings team will deliver presentations on recent innovations for vehicle manufacturers and tiered suppliers during SURCAR Detroit 2021 at the Roostertail event center in Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 28-29

The three PPG presentations on Sept. 29 will focus on streamlining coating and curing processes, enhancing vehicle appearance and accelerating the development of new colors.

At 10:55 a.m., Courtney Balliet, PPG senior group leader, adhesives and sealants, and Vivek Badarinarayana, PPG group leader, substrate protection systems, will discuss a new PPG solution that reduces the complexity and cost of curing vehicles that feature mixed materials and complex joints. Their presentation, “Integrating ED and Adhesive Expanded Capabilities to Resolve NEV Challenges,” highlights the use of PPG ENVIRO-PRIME® electrocoat and PPG CORABOND™ structural adhesive to reduce the curing temperature differential across each vehicle. This approach, which eliminates the need to overbake some areas/joints to avoid underbaking others, helps vehicle manufacturers reduce oven temperatures, process complexity and unit cost.

In a 2:05 p.m. presentation, Zachary Geyser, PPG lead customer support chemist, will join representatives of Lucid Motors and FANUC in describing the phased development of a premium paint shop. The presenters will document the efficiency and quality benefits of an approach through which vehicle manufacturers and their equipment and coatings providers define targets, evaluate product/process options and determine operating parameters in advance of vehicle launch.

“The Future of Color Development – Digital Color Styling” will be the topic of the 3:20 p.m. presentation by Sabine Griesbeck, PPG digital transformation technical manager. She will discuss the company’s new digital styling platform, which helps automotive designers significantly accelerate the color development process. This new capability enables OEM design teams to collaborate with PPG experts directly, remotely and in real-time. Prior to this program, the process of finalizing a color based on a designer’s initial concept could require up to nine months.

SOURCE: PPG