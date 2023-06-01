PPG opens $30-million battery pack application center in China

Facility will accelerate development of key coating technologies for electric vehicles

PPG today announced that it has inaugurated a battery pack application center (BPAC) in Tianjin, China. The $30-million facility features a full range of capabilities to test the application of PPG coatings technologies, materials and systems for electric vehicle (EV) battery packs, allowing customers to accelerate the development of new EV technologies.

“The new application center is an important milestone in our effort to support our customers in China in the EV battery market,” said Vincent Robin, PPG global vice president, Automotive Coatings. “The new facility will be an important way for customers to validate our customizable coatings solutions that help them reduce application cost, increase battery life, range and charging speed, and contribute to occupant safety.”

The BPAC will include application testing for PPG technologies, including powder coatings, fire protection coatings, dielectric coatings, adhesives and sealants, surface pre-treatment, and e-coat technologies. Its modular design will allow for independent projects to be carried out concurrently in each of the application areas. This flexibility will enable development of material and process solutions across the range of current and potential customers.

“The application center showcases PPG’s work in R&D and application technologies for EV batteries, while playing a significant role in developing our local talent in Tianjin,” said Thomas Li, PPG vice president, Asia Pacific, Automotive Coatings. “It highlights the focus on our work to develop sustainable, cutting-edge technologies in China, and provide our customers with value-added solutions.”

