HERE powers over-the-air map updates for Volvo cars

Drivers of selected Volvo cars are benefiting from over-the-air (OTA) updates of their in-dash maps as part of a long-term agreement between HERE Technologies and Volvo Cars.

The updates are delivered globally via the Volvo cloud to connected models fitted with the Sensus Navigation system. These include the Volvo XC90, Volvo S90, Volvo V90, Volvo V90 Cross Country, as well as the new XC60 premium SUV. In Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and other markets, map updates are available at high frequency. When connected, the maps can be updated directly from the car, automatically or manually.

HERE is the world’s leading provider of mapping for vehicles. The company is continuously evolving its automotive-grade map to keep pace with an endlessly changing physical world, making millions of changes to its database every day and providing the ability for companies and organizations to access that database via its platform. With vehicle connectivity also increasing at a rapid pace, HERE expects the total number of vehicles on the road with OTA update capabilities to increase ten-fold between now and 2020.

For Volvo, HERE is providing maps compiled in Navigation Data Standard (NDS), a format which supports incremental map updates.

“Up-to-date maps are an essential part of safer and more enjoyable driving,” said Ralf Herrtwich, SVP Automotive at HERE. “With these updates, Volvo drivers can enjoy access to fresh navigation-grade map data across more than 130 countries.”

