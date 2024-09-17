Powerfleet, Samsara, and Motive lead ABI Research’s Cold Chain Monitoring Solutions Competitive Ranking

Prominent vendors are establishing their presence in the commercial cold chain monitoring space

Due to the rise in innovations around ambient temperature monitoring in refrigerated trucks and market adoption fueled by regulations, prominent vendors are establishing their presence in the commercial cold chain monitoring space. The new Competitive Ranking by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the solutions offered by nine commercial cold chain monitoring solution providers. The companies evaluated and ranked are:

Market Leaders: Powerfleet, Samsara, Motive, Orbcomm

Mainstream: Webfleet, CalAmp, RoamBee, Cooltrax

Followers: InHand Networks

“The analysis focused on twelve criteria segmented across innovation and implementation. The innovation criteria included solution option, user experience, use cases, features, quality of reporting and analytics, use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and other innovative platform features. The implementation criteria included market share, geographical and vertical reach, solution adaptability, go-to-market strategy, integration with existing systems, and time to value,” explains Adhish Luitel, Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

Powerfleet led the competitive ranking overall, closely followed by Samsara and Motive. Powerfleet had strong scores across both the innovation and implementation criteria, ranking first for the implementation criteria due to its impressive cold chain gateway and SaaS implementation strategy. Samsara ranked first for innovation criteria due to the comprehensiveness of its Connected Operations Platform, which is designed with an intuitive interface and comprehensive support resources. Similarly, Motive came second in innovation due to its breadth of solutions. Its reefer monitoring solution integrates the management of reefer trailers into one operation platform, with support for both Thermo King and Carrier (in beta phase) reefers.

“The growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based use cases and consolidated digital solutions is enabling new opportunities throughout the reefer monitoring ecosystem across different verticals. The capability of AI to leverage vast amounts of data is enabling a huge potential in terms of operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, product integrity, and food waste reduction. Leaders in the cold chain monitoring solutions space will be those who continue to embrace data-driven process improvements for their customers,” concludes Luitel.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Commercial Cold Chain Monitoring Solutions competitive ranking. This report is part of the company’s Supply Chain Management & Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies to offer unparalleled insight into a company’s performance and standing compared to its competitors.

SOURCE: ABI Research