Porsche Mobility – extended and updated

After the successful launch of its eBike Sport and eBike Cross last year, Porsche will release updates to both bikes in 2022 that increase performance and provide even more riding enjoyment.

The timeless design, the outstanding technical features, and the fascination of the Porsche brand are unmistakable in the new Porsche eBikes. The sporty character of the Porsche Taycan served as inspiration for both models. The organically shaped carbon frame reflects the flyline of the vehicle. The flat frame design developed by Studio F. A. Porsche ensures optimum light reflections. Both models were developed in collaboration with eBike expert Rotwild.

Porsche eBike Sport – an all-rounder for everyday life

The Porsche eBike Sport is the perfect companion for everyday life, whether in the city or in the countryside, for commuting to work or during leisure time. The new Continental tires provide more grip on gravel and unpaved roads. A powerful Magura four-piston caliper is now also used on the rear wheel, creating a perfect brake balance for even more powerful deceleration. The Shimano EP-8 engine, together with the 630 Wh battery, provides powerful acceleration.

The component integration at the highest level through the Magura Cockpit Integration (MCi), the Supernova lighting integrated in the stem and seat post, as well as the integrated brake and shifting cables further emphasize the sporty and reduced look of the eBike. The new, supplied smartphone connector lets users link their eBike and smartphone and adds to the roadworthiness of the eBike Sport.

Porsche eBike Cross—all about tours and trails

The Porsche eBike Cross comes into its own away from paved roads. Especially uphill, in difficult terrain, the powerful EP-8 engine newly developed by Shimano really shines and supports the rider with maximum performance and a natural driving experience. The Magura-MT trail disc brakes—with brake discs optimized for eBikes—ensure optimal deceleration, while the Shimano XT rear derailleur guarantees quick gear changes depending on the requirements and terrain. The hydraulically adjustable Crankbrothers seat post ensures an ideal and quickly adjustable seating position with maximum freedom of movement. The new Fox 34 Performance suspension fork with 120 mm of travel, in combination with the Fox Float DPX damper with 100 mm of travel in the rear, ensures a gentle ride and expands the bike’s range of applications.

The new Porsche eBikes will be available in Porsche Centers, at shop.porsche.com and porsche-design.com as well as selected Porsche Design Stores from fall 2022 in three frame sizes: S (for approx. 1.56-1.70 m rider height), M (for approx. 1.68-1.82 m rider height), and L (for approx. 1.80-1.94 m rider height). The weight of the Porsche eBike Sport (size M, including pedals) is 21.2 kg, the RRP is €10,900.00. The weight of the Porsche eBike Cross (size M, including pedals) is 21.7 kg, the RRP is €8,900.00. The permissible total weight of both models is 120 kg each (including rider and luggage).

The eBike Sport and the eBike Cross convey the feeling and fascination of Porsche on two wheels. Whether in rough terrain or in the urban jungle, the Porsche eBikes are the ideal companions to let you reach your destination dynamically in comfort and style.

SOURCE: Porsche