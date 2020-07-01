Porsche invests in “serva transport systems”

Porsche, the sports car manufacturer based in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, is taking over business operations at Rosenheim-based tech start-up serva transport systems GmbH (“serva”).

As a supplier of automated guided vehicles, serva supports companies in automating their logistics processes with innovative transport robots and intelligent software.

Porsche has already been working with serva for automated logistics supply of the assembly since the start of production of the fully electric Taycan. The company had run into financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to maintain business operations and protect jobs in Rosenheim, Porsche decided to incorporate the company’s business operations and employees into its investment and shareholding structure (Porsche Ventures).

Among other things, finalisation of the takeover is still subject to the approval of the responsible competition authorities.

SOURCE: Porsche