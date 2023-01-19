Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus for retrofitting

Porsche Classic is expanding its state-of-the-art infotainment for modern Porsche classic cars

Porsche Classic is expanding its state-of-the-art infotainment for modern Porsche classic cars.

Since 2020, Porsche Classic has offered two infotainment systems for many of the brand’s vintage and modern classic cars with Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) and Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus (PCCM Plus). Among other features, these retrofitted devices enable the use of Apple CarPlay (from iPhone 5) and Android Auto™ for media playback, navigation and for making phone calls. A corresponding product range is now available, with immediate effect, for the sixth-generation 911 generation 997 for model years 2005 to 2008, the early Boxster and Cayman generation 987 for model years 2005 to 2008 and the first-generation Cayenne for model years 2003 to 2008. For the first time, Porsche is also offering specific devices for different regions.

Contemporary networking of timeless classics

“There is huge demand for contemporary networking of our timeless classics. And soon after the successful launch of the infotainment systems for retrofitting, we received corresponding queries from owners of early 911 generation 997,” says Ulrike Lutz, Director of Porsche Classic. “This is why we’re now significantly extending our range of Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus devices for retrofitting.”

The Porsche models named above were already equipped with a second-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) in 2 DIN format on request. The new PCCM Plus replaces these original built-in devices perfectly, as well as the CD radio CDR 23 (Cayenne) and the CD radio CDR 24 (Boxster/Cayman). Its look and feel are based on the components already installed in the car, such as the climate control panel or the push buttons. The PCCM Plus therefore integrates seamlessly into its surroundings. The Porsche logo immediately identifies the devices as developed by Porsche. Peripheral components such as amplifier, speakers or antenna can be used as before. The navigation displays in the instrument cluster also continue to be supported.

Regional versions available

The PCCM Plus equipment includes a 7-inch touchscreen with a state-of-the-art graphical display. DAB+ enables the reception of digital radio stations with the European version, while the version for the USA and Canada is programmed for the SiriusXM® satellite radio. The driver is provided with the latest on-board navigation with Points of Interest (POI) specific to Porsche displayed in 2D or 3D. Map updates will be offered for this at regular intervals in the future. Media playback is possible via USB stick, Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay (from iPhone 5) and Android Auto™. Another function is the trip computer which provides lots of useful driving data. In the 911, the Boxster and the Cayman, personal settings for the car can also be stored. Depending on the vehicle equipment, this memory function can be used for the lights, the windscreen wipers, the climate control and the locking.

The new PCCM Plus devices cost EUR 1,520.37¹. The devices and the separately available map material can be ordered at the Porsche Centres. Fitting at a Porsche Classic partner or Porsche Centre is recommended.

SOURCE: Porsche