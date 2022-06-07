Polestar to debut first electric performance SUV, Polestar 3, in October 2022

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car company, has announced that the world premiere of its next car, the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV, will be in October 2022. Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV

The launch of the car marks Polestar’s entrance into one of the highest margin and growth segments in the automotive industry, particularly in the United States.

Polestar 3 will, over time, offer autonomous highway piloting powered by the best-in-class LiDAR sensor from Luminar and centralized NVIDIA computing power. At launch, Polestar 3 will feature a dual-motor drivetrain and a large battery, with a range target of over 600 km / 372 miles (WLTP).

The confirmation of the world premiere comes with a new film and a first undisguised image of the car. Customers can expect to order Polestar 3 in initial launch markets from the day of the premiere. Production is expected to begin in early 2023, and Polestar 3 will be manufactured in the United States and China.

“Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.”

Thomas Ingenlath adds: “This is a major milestone for our company, one that boosts our growth trajectory and takes us into our next phase.”

Polestar plans to launch a new car every year for the next three years, starting with Polestar 3, and aims to increase its presence to at least 30 global markets by the end of 2023. This supports Polestar’s plans to grow ten-fold from global sales of approximately 29,000 in 2021 to approximately 290,000 by the end of 2025.

Polestar intends to list on the Nasdaq in a proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW, and GGPIU), which is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

