Polestar Space in Singapore expands in anticipation for future line-up

Polestar, the Swedish premium electric performance brand, announces the opening of its expanded retail space in Singapore. This significant development comes as a response to the brand’s growing line-up of premium luxury electric vehicles.

Located at 45 Leng Kee Road, along Singapore’s 800 metre-long premier automotive belt, the expanded Polestar Space promises an enhanced experience for visitors, offering a more spacious and engaging environment to explore the brand’s range of performance electric vehicles.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our Polestar Space in Singapore,” says Andre Roy, Chief Executive Officer at Wearnes Automotive. “This expansion reflects our dedication to meeting the growing demand for Polestar vehicles and providing our customers with an exceptional experience. With this larger space, we aim to create an even more inviting and immersive environment where customers can discover the future of premium electric mobility.”

The expanded Polestar Space is designed to showcase up to five vehicles and offers sales, service and test drives. Alongside the premium Polestar 2 fastback, the luxury electric Polestar 3 SUV and the Polestar electric roadster concept are currently displayed.

Polestar 3 – the SUV for the electric age and the performance SUV coupé Polestar 4 are set to officially launch in Q3 of 2024, providing drivers in Singapore more options for their next EV.

Polestar 3 will be available in Long range Dual motor variants with indicative prices from $350,000*. Polestar 4 will be available in Dual and Single-motor variants, with indicative prices from $195,000*. Exact pricing and specifications will be confirmed at a later date.

SOURCE: Polestar