Polestar showcases growing line-up of performance SUVs in New York

2024 is the year of the product offensive for Polestar. The Swedish performance electric car brand is participating in the New York International Auto Show for the first time, showcasing its luxury SUVs, the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 reinforce the brand’s position as the leading electric performance car brand. These two SUVs are the result of what Polestar and the brand’s engineers have set as their goal: combining performance and luxury in a new way, creating a new standard in the electric age. With their design, unique materials and handling characteristics, the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 position themselves as sophisticated, sporty vehicles that are suitable for everyday use.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “We are proud to present the extension of our model range at the NYIAS. 2024 will be an outstanding year for our young brand as we show the full strength and potential of Polestar. Both our SUVs target one of the fastest growing segments in the industry, positioning the brand for strong volume growth and margin progression from the second half of the year.”

This marks a new phase in Polestar’s business, moving from being a one- to a multi- car brand. Sales of Polestar 4 are off to a successful start around the world and production of Polestar 3 has started. Additional production is set to start in South Carolina in the middle of the year, reflecting Polestar’s commitment to the US market.

SOURCE: Polestar