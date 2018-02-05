Polestar appoints Hans Pehrson as new head of R&D and electric propulsion strategy

Hans Pehrson has been appointed Head of Research and Development and Electric Propulsion Strategy at Polestar. Pehrson has worked for over 30 years within the automotive industry, including positions such as Technical Director for the Volvo C30 Electric – the first electric car of the Volvo Car Group, manager of Volvo Cars Electric Propulsion System Engineering and most recently supporting the London EV Company with the new London Taxi.

Part of his role as Head of R&D will be responsibility for the Polestar electric propulsion strategy and he will be a member of the Polestar Management Team.

”I am very excited to join Polestar, a company in the forefront of technology and developing the electric cars that will be the future of the automotive industry, and where my passion lies. This important field is changing rapidly and I am really looking forward to being part of that development, and continuing to push the boundaries of new technology within electric vehicles,” said Pehrson.

Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar, continued, “Hans Pehrson has been a driving force in electric vehicle technology and development within Volvo Cars since the first consideration of electric powertrains. To have Hans running Polestar’s R+D team, and guiding the company’s Electric Propulsion strategy, is a great step forward in our future as the Electric Performance brand.”

The appointment of Hans Pehrson is a key part of the development of the new Polestar brand and the coming first model, the Polestar 1, a 600hp Electric Performance Hybrid Grand Touring Coupé with a range of 150km (99 miles) on pure electric power – the longest electric range of any hybrid in the world.

