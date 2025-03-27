Platform Science partners with MapUp to revolutionize toll management for fleets

Integration combines advanced telematics with AI-powered toll solutions for unprecedented efficiency

Platform Science, the leading edge application platform for transportation, today announced a strategic partnership with MapUp, a leading provider of software-defined fuel and toll solutions. MapUp’s suite of toll management products, including TollGuru, TollTally, and TollMatch, are now integrated with Platform Science’s advanced telematics capabilities, offering a comprehensive solution for fleet operators seeking to optimize fuel and toll-related expenses and enhance operational efficiency. This partnership addresses critical industry challenges, including rising toll expenses, operational inefficiencies, and the need for data-driven decision-making in fleet management.

Available immediately to Platform Science customers, this integration leverages real-time GPS tracking and dispatch data to provide unparalleled insights into toll costs and route optimization.

Key benefits include:

Real-time toll calculation and optimization: TollGuru utilizes Platform Science’s dispatch data and GPS tracking to suggest cost-effective routes, considering both tolls and fuel consumption.

Automated toll cost management: TollTally leverages Platform Science’s telematics data for instant toll billing, driver reimbursements, and expense allocation, eliminating manual processes.

Efficient toll auditing: TollMatch cross-references agency toll charges with the telematics data from Platform Science, reducing billing discrepancies and operational overhead in managing vehicle-transponder pairing.

“This partnership with MapUp aligns perfectly with our mission to provide fleets with the most advanced and efficient management tools,” said Michael Bray, Chief Commercial Officer, Platform Science. “By combining our robust telematics and dispatch capabilities with MapUp’s innovative toll management solutions, we’re enabling our customers to make data-driven decisions and bring operational efficiencies that significantly impact their bottom line.”

Katie Mahlawat, CEO and Co-founder of MapUp, added, “Integrating our AI-powered tolling technology with Platform Science’s comprehensive fleet management ecosystem creates a powerful solution for the transportation industry. This collaboration will drive operational excellence and deliver tangible value to fleets facing increasingly complex toll environments.”

Austin Henderson, CIO of FirstFleet shared, “As a technology professional, it is rare that you come across a truly original and disruptive idea. My honest impressions of MapUp and the collective services they offer is that they are a positive and disruptive force that will spark innovation in the transportation industry. The MapUp team reflects a combination of experience, competence, and humility that give them a strategic ability to listen critically to the needs of their clients in ways that create effective outcomes. At FirstFleet, we have leveraged the partnership of data produced by the products and services of Platform Science combined with the offerings of MapUp to build innovative solutions to complicated problems. The utilization of GPS data, fuel-in-tank telemetry, and route planning allows the MapUp products for managing and auditing toll expenses, as well as fuel purchase planning. These tools afford us the opportunity to better utilize data in our edge environments to run a more efficient fleet.”

