Pioneering innovations for the car of the future: Mercedes-Benz provides exclusive insights into research activities and future technologies

Vision of urban futures: for London, Los Angeles and Shenzhen in 2040+

Pioneering spirit has been part of Mercedes-Benz DNA for almost 140 years. Through countless innovations, the inventor of the automobile and technology pioneer has continuously paved the way for the development of individual mobility. The VISION EQXX technology programme has already provided a clear preview of efficiency in the forthcoming electric and digital age. However, the journey into the future continues: Mercedes-Benz is constantly researching new technologies to shape the mobility of tomorrow. The company is providing exclusive insights into ongoing research activities aimed at automotive progress far beyond the current period of transformation – innovations for a completely new era of mobility. This includes the development of ground-breaking technologies for a better quality of life and road safety, for more climate protection and resource conservation and for more digital experiences that are hyper-personalised and extend far beyond the vehicle.

“Innovative strength was and is among the most important driving forces of Mercedes-Benz. Our brand has been shaping automotive progress for almost 140 years with pioneering technologies. For us, innovation only makes sense if it offers our customers real added value. Their perfect composition is what makes a Mercedes a Mercedes. That’s why we believe progress means developing innovative technologies in dialogue with society. It’s how we maintain our innovative power and create a new kind of automotive experience.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

Cities drive technical and social innovations

The car is part of today’s society, an integral component of our complex living environment. But what will this look like in the future, especially in cities? Progress is never clearly defined and constantly subject to debate. To recognise social developments and people’s needs at an early stage, Mercedes-Benz has established a global knowledge network with experts from various fields – from sociologists and philosophers to scientists, artists, futurists and architects through to start-ups and high-tech companies. Many people already live, work and spend most of their leisure time in cities. And here, too, is where technical and social innovations generally find their first applications. Mercedes-Benz is therefore in dialogue with cities worldwide, particularly regarding their smart city strategies. The emergence of smart cities will significantly influence the way we travel in urban areas in future – with greater efficiency and sustainability.

Mercedes-Benz future images show how digitalisation and climate change could transform cities

Based on diverse, continuous exchange of knowledge, Mercedes-Benz futurists have developed future images of the cities of London, Los Angeles and Shenzhen in the years beyond 2040. They show examples of how urban areas in Europe, the USA and China could alter as a result of digitalisation and climate change. The speed of transformation varies greatly due to political, cultural, economic and climate conditions. The images created through international collaboration serve as inspiration for possible and desirable futures. The exchange of knowledge and opinion forms the basis for optimum integration of vehicles into the city – and thus the starting point for future Mercedes-Benz cooperations with smart cities.

London 2040+: centralised parking solutions connect cars, bicycles and public transport

For the British capital, London, the vision for 2040+ foresees a combination of progressiveness with history and tradition. Inner-city neighbourhoods could be redesigned to make them more liveable and sustainable. The result would be a mixture of old buildings and new structures with more trees, parks, green roofs and façades as well as shared public spaces. In addition to reduced car traffic, there could be cycle “motorways” and local public transport. Centralised parking solutions could function as transport hubs linking cars, bicycles and public transport, while robo-taxis drive through the city. In the vision for London, electric vans and cargo bikes are the predominant solutions for last-mile transport. Almost all vehicles could have an electric or electrified drive.

Los Angeles 2040+: digitalised infrastructure with dedicated lanes for autonomous cars, robo-taxis and bicycles

In the vision for Los Angeles, the individual car still has a high priority in 2040+ due to the city’s extensive sprawl and long distances. Digitalisation of outdated infrastructure could reduce traffic complexity and distribute parking space more intelligently. More than 50 per cent of all private vehicles could be fully electric. Many of these could be equipped with photovoltaics. Automated vehicles and robo-taxis could have their own lane. The first separate cycle paths may be in place. Living, leisure, working and shopping areas are spatially separated. Numerous green spaces on formerly sealed surfaces could provide a better quality of life and protect against extreme heat. There could be greened building façades and public drinking fountains, while water collection systems such as rain gardens could enable efficient use of water.

Shenzhen 2040+: moving upwards with vertical infrastructure, drone-based logistics and flying taxis

The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen already has a comprehensive 5G mobile network. This makes it a leader in digital transformation compared to London and Los Angeles. The city is home to numerous high-tech companies and is therefore an innovation hub. In 2040+, traffic could be managed with the help of artificial intelligence, connectivity and digital infrastructure. Many automated vehicles would then be travelling on separate convoy lanes, networked via an integrated “vehicle road cloud”. Due to building density, it would be conceivable to arrange traffic flow vertically on different levels. Vehicle-to-X communication (V2X) could become standard, and logistics could be automated using robots and drones. In the vision for Shenzhen, all vehicles have electric or electrified drive and generate some of their own electricity via solar modules. Cyclists have separate lanes and pedestrians have clearly marked footpaths. High-speed trains and VTOLs (Vertical Take Off and Landing) could be used to transport goods and people to neighbouring cities, while an abundance of parks and green infrastructure amid the densely packed high-rises could ensure good air quality and low heat build-up in summer.

Vision of the hyper-personalised customer experience of the future through AR and MR

Mercedes-Benz is working on the hyper-personalised customer experience of the future. The company presented the first step – the MBUX Virtual Assistant – at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The system uses advanced technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) to make interactions between human and machine more intuitive and personalised. However, the vision for the future goes far beyond this: Mercedes-Benz wants to offer its customers a holistic and seamless digital experience across all their touchpoints with the brand to make their lives easier and more convenient – including beyond the vehicle. The Mercedes-Benz of the future will get to know its driver and their habits even better. It would be able to recognise moods and needs, and act as a supportive companion throughout the day.

One example of the hyper-personalised customer experience of the future could be the following: the customer has a coffee first thing in the morning and prepares for work using a mixed-reality headset. This includes looking through diary appointments. On cue, their Mercedes-Benz drives out of the garage autonomously. The interior is already precisely configured according to current requirements such as temperature, radio station or volume. The customer gets in and drives off. The MBUX Virtual Assistant suggests a navigation destination based on individual preferences. It leads straight to the office and not to their favourite drive-through coffee shop, as they already had coffee at home. Through a pair of AR glasses, the driver sees the navigation as virtual signposts in the outside world – precisely located at important waypoints and turns. If the person at the wheel would rather focus on other activities, they simply switch to autonomous driving mode. The vehicle then makes suggestions for further tasks and experiences according to known individual preferences. These include, for example, adopting a relaxed sitting posture or continuing tasks started at home but not yet completed. If they so wish, the customer can interact with the vehicle at any time by voice or via the controls. During autonomous driving, the latter are also within easy reach of a relaxed sitting posture.

Working to integrate AR glasses into Mercedes-Benz vehicles

The company’s long-term vision is therefore to use AR glasses to offer a completely new experience for all passengers in the vehicle. Applying the “Bring Your Own Device” (BYOD) approach, customers should be able in future to bring their own AR glasses, adapted to their eyesight and ecosystem, into the vehicle. Mercedes‑Benz is researching technical solutions to enable simple integration of different AR glasses.

The company sees great potential in being able to offer all passengers a wide range of benefits with AR glasses. It would allow optimum integration of the customer’s personal ecosystem alongside Mercedes‑Benz specific content. In addition, linking with vehicle sensors and actuators could present new opportunities for taking entertainment, wellness and comfort experiences to a new, even more immersive level. In further development stages, AR glasses could provide drivers with even better support at the wheel. For example, precise and intuitive route guidance could make navigation considerably easier. Advanced driving assistance systems could provide additional support and ensure an even higher level of safety. The focus here is on minimising driver distraction and providing real support.

Making vehicle configuration a mixed-reality experience

Mercedes-Benz is working intensively with mixed reality (MR). This revolutionary technology offers multi-faceted options for use throughout the Mercedes‑Benz world – from research to development all the way to customers themselves. One example is an MR configurator developed by Mercedes‑Benz. With the help of MR glasses, it could be used in design and development processes in the future. It could create new opportunities for efficient forms of collaboration. Developers and designers can use MR glasses to work simultaneously on the same virtual vehicles across national borders and time zones. For instance, looking through MR glasses would be a fast and cost-effective way to compare different types of vehicles with actual vehicle dimensions. It would also make it quicker to visualise and interact with new ideas as well as carry out virtual testing. Furthermore, the use of MR glasses in the development process also has the potential to significantly reduce the consumption of components and raw materials. Since this would require fewer physical prototypes, valuable resources could be saved.

Mercedes-Benz envisages another application in the form of new immersive virtual brand experiences for customers. Using appropriate glasses, the integration of mixed reality could allow real-time interactive engagement with virtual vehicles, including individualisation. This would facilitate a personalised virtual brand interface to complement the customer’s physical retail experience. The Mercedes Benz MR configurator uses real-time game engines and Apple Vision Pro, the latest state-of-the-art MR technologies, to rethink vehicle configuration. These advanced technologies could benefit Mercedes-Benz customers from start to finish – from helping them visualise and personalise their perfect vehicle to delivering innovative driving experiences.

Neuromorphic computing revolutionises energy efficiency and latency in autonomous driving

Future vehicles will include more and more functionalities, with those for autonomous driving being just one example. As this will lead to significantly higher energy requirements, efficiency is a crucial factor. Mercedes‑Benz is a pioneer in automated driving and safety technologies. The vision for the future is autonomous driving, which will redefine the role of the automobile. Not only will it increase safety, efficiency and comfort on the road. It will also give time back to passengers by allowing them to devote their attention to things other than driving. In addition, the autonomous car will communicate with the cities of the future. To realise all this calls for innovative algorithms and hardware components that overcome the limits of today’s computer hardware.

Through research into artificial neural networks, Mercedes-Benz and its partners from research and industry are breaking new ground in the creation of computer architectures. The company recently announced a research cooperation with the Canadian University of Waterloo in the field of neuromorphic computing. By mimicking the workings of the human brain, neuromorphic computing could make AI computations significantly more energy-efficient and faster. Safety systems could, for example, recognise traffic signs, lanes and other road users much better and react faster, even in poor visibility. And they could do so ten times more efficiently than current systems. There would be benefits in using a neuromorphic camera for interior monitoring, for example. Instead of full images (frames), it delivers individual pixels (events – hence the name event-based camera). The process is extremely fast with minimal delay. This means, for instance, a rapid system reaction to the blinking of a driver’s eye caused by fatigue. Neuromorphic computing has the potential to reduce the energy required for data processing in autonomous driving by 90 per cent compared to current systems.

Technology challenge: developing new concepts with greater environmental compatibility – including research into innovative biotechnology materials

Mercedes-Benz is increasingly focusing on the use of secondary materials and renewable raw materials in its vehicles. The company is also conducting intensive research into new solutions that are in harmony with nature. One focus here is materials produced using biotechnology. They have enormous potential to replace those derived from crude oil and animals.

To achieve the company’s sustainability goals, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development has initiated a technology challenge. The aim is to reduce the environmental impact of every component and material as far as possible. Everything is being scrutinised to reduce CO₂ emissions, increase the use of recycled materials and enable a circular economy. The question relates to innovative concepts and new technological approaches. The technology challenge aims to generate the most sustainable solutions possible for series production. For Mercedes-Benz, sustainability and luxury go hand in hand. This is demonstrated by two examples from current research and development that take advantage of biotechnology.

Using biotechnology to make silk that is exquisite and high-performance

A silk-like yarn offering an exquisite visual and tactile experience is produced with the help of biotechnology. Genetically modified bacteria produce silk proteins, which are refined into a shiny, silky yarn using a wet spinning process (familiar from cellulose production). The synthetic spider silk has the same functional properties as conventional silk. It is 100 per cent biodegradable, lightweight and very strong, making it an extremely high-performance material. In the VISION EQXX and the Concept CLA Class, Mercedes‑Benz already presented the first applications for this new type of silk in the form of grab loops and door pockets.

Highly realistic leather alternative made from recycled plastic and biotechnology-based materials

Another promising material under research is a leather alternative produced in part using biotechnology. In accordance with the mass-balance approach, it consists of a unique combination of recycled plastic and bio‑based materials. In a chemical recycling process, pyrolysis oil is produced from used tyres and certified biomethane from agricultural waste. These are then processed into plastic fibres. These microfibres form a semi-finished product, to which proteins and bio-based polymers are added. The result is an innovative combination of materials that not only has the same structure as real leather but can also be crafted like real leather using re-tanning processes. This gives it the same high-quality look and feel as well as natural ageing properties. The material is breathable, waterproof, and lighter than real leather and has a reduced CO₂ footprint in direct comparison. The part derived from recycled polymer can be fully recycled.

High Mercedes-Benz quality standards for innovative new materials

Before a material is used in series-production Mercedes-Benz vehicles, it must undergo a series of checks and intensive long-term testing. This ensures that it fulfils the company’s own high standards in terms of functional quality as well as luxury look-and-feel. Surface materials, especially on the seats, must have a certain structural strength to avoid the formation of creases, ripples, or pressure marks. They must be able to withstand temperature differences of around 100 degrees, direct sunlight, abrasion from denim, products such as sunscreen and disinfectants as well as perspiration. And they must do so over a long period of time, without becoming unstable, discolouring or emitting odours. It is equally important that they are easy to clean, waterproof and suitable for decorative stitching, embossing and dyeing in different colours. Seat upholstery must also ensure good heat transfer for seat heating and good air permeability for ventilation.

Aerodynamic and virtually maintenance free: the more sustainable in-drive brake

As electric vehicles brake primarily through recuperation, Mercedes-Benz is taking a pioneering new direction in the development of mechanical brakes. The innovative, more sustainable brake currently under research no longer occupies its conventional location inside the wheel. Instead, it is integrated into the electric drive unit at the front or rear axle. It occupies very little space – and according to the latest research, is subject to minimal wear, doesn’t rust and is virtually maintenance-free. This would make it very durable and reliable. In addition, there would be no particulate emissions into the atmosphere. Braking noise and brake cleaning could also become a thing of the past. The braking effect is easy to control and does not fade even under heavy loads.

The innovative design also enables a significantly lighter wheel/tyre combination and therefore lower unsprung mass, which, in turn, improves ride characteristics. In addition, it would facilitate fully closed rims for optimised aerodynamics, as openings for brake cooling would no longer be required.

New kind of solar paint could generate enough electricity for more than 12,000 km per year

At 5 micrometres, they are significantly thinner than a human hair, weigh just 50 grams per square metre and are packed full of energy. Mercedes-Benz is researching a new type of solar modules that could be seamlessly applied to the bodywork of electric vehicles – similar to a wafer-thin layer of paste. The active photovoltaic surface can be applied to any substrate. The solar cells have a high efficiency of 20 per cent. An area of 11 square metres (equivalent to the surface of a mid-size SUV) could produce energy for up to 12,000 kilometres a year under ideal conditions[1]. The energy generated by the solar cells is used for driving or fed directly into the high-voltage battery. The photovoltaic system is permanently active and also generates energy when the vehicle is switched off. In future, this could be a highly effective solution for increased electric range and fewer charging stops.

The yield depends on levels of shade, the intensity of the sun and geographical location. By way of example: Statistically, Mercedes-Benz drivers in Stuttgart, Germany cover an average of 52 kilometres a day. Around 62 per cent of this distance would be covered using solar energy. In Los Angeles, there is even a surplus of energy from solar radiation. The customer could cover 100 per cent of their driving distance on average by solar energy. The surplus achieved could be fed directly into the home network via bidirectional charging.

The solar paint not only has a high level of efficiency. It contains no rare earths and no silicon, only non-toxic and readily available raw materials. It is easy to recycle and considerably cheaper to produce than conventional solar modules. The Mercedes-Benz research department is currently working to enable use of the new solar paint on all exterior vehicle surfaces – regardless of their shape and angle.

Gamechanger for high-voltage architectures: Innovative power converter increases battery efficiency through control at cell level

Mercedes-Benz is also striving for a paradigm shift in the use of a new generation of power electronics technologies in electric vehicles. In future, a programmable micro-converter could go beyond the limits of current electrical inverter systems and revolutionise existing high-voltage architectures. The basis for this is the integration of these micro-converters directly at battery-cell level, which could enable individual control of battery-cell pairs as well as communication between cells.

To realise this, a power converter consisting of several micro-converters is connected directly to any number of cell pairs. This power converter makes it possible to regulate cells individually and also the level of output voltage. Current research results show it is possible to provide a constant HV output of 800 volts, regardless of the state of charge (SoC) and the state of health (SoH) of the individual cells. The output voltage of this vehicle battery is no longer dependent on the number of cells connected in series. The number is determined purely by the desired performance and capacity class. This technological approach could also increase electric range and optimise energy flow for bidirectional charging. Furthermore, it could deliver new levels of freedoms in the modularisation of electric drives.

New freedoms in the modularisation of electric drives

The programmable micro-converters could reduce the production variants of electrical components and could also be easily reprogrammed for the latest updates. As standardised parts, they could thus lower the use of resources. They have the potential for use in many future Mercedes-Benz electric models.

The new technology has the potential to enable integration of several power electronics functions into the HV battery. This means various power components could be realised by the HV battery itself, achieving a whole new level of integration in electric vehicles. The significantly improved use of space as well as a reduction in the number of variants would open up entirely new freedoms in the layout and design of electric vehicles.

[1] Based on the light incidence in Stuttgart

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz