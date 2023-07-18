Pioneer to expand R&D footprint in India, targeting growth in Indian as well as global automotive market

Pioneer Corporation today announced plans to expand its footprint in India by adding R&D presence

Pioneer Corporation today announced plans to expand its footprint in India by adding R&D presence. By establishing R&D at Pioneer India in Gurugram and Bengaluru office, we will accelerate creating of innovation and develop innovative products and services in the mobility field as well as focusing on recruiting and training engineers with the aim of strengthening R&D. This will further strengthen our global strategy, including the fast-growing Indian market, and promote transforming itself into a solutions and services company that we aim to be.

Under its vision of “Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences,” announced in 2020, Pioneer has been stepping up its effort to transform itself into a global automotive solutions and services company. Specifically, we appointed industry veterans to strengthen the global strategy, including Mr. Siva Subramanian as Chief Innovation Officer of the Mobility Consumer Company in January 2023 and Mr. Arvin Baalu as Chief Product Officer of the Mobility Product Company in March 2023. The expansion of R&D in the India headquarters, based in Gurugram and the additional office in Bengaluru will be focused on growth areas such as infotainment, safety and security products, telematics, and connected solutions for the automotive market including electric vehicles and two-wheelers. By expanding its R&D to India, Pioneer is better poised to bring next-generation mobility experiences to consumers in India and around the world, through auto makers, Tier 1 suppliers, and aftermarket distribution channels.

Mr. Shiro Yahara, President and CEO of Pioneer, said, “We are very pleased to announce the establishment of a new R&D center in India. We are confident that we will be able to provide new mobility experiences not only in the Indian market but also globally by establishing a system to provide products and services in a timely manner in the fast-growing Indian market.” Mr. Hideaki Ishii, Managing Director of Pioneer India, said, “Pioneer’s expansion in India aligns with its long-term business goals and strategies by tapping into the fast-growing Indian automotive market. It enables Pioneer to establish a local presence for product development, targeting the specific needs of Indian consumers and leveraging the potential for growth in the country”.

The India R&D teams will work in closely with Pioneer’s technology development centers in Japan and other countries and various partners to develop innovative new products and solutions for the Indian and global markets inching more closer to country’s vision of “Make in India.”

SOURCE: Pioneer