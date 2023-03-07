Pioneer taps industry veterans for leadership roles as part of its strategy to globalize and accelerate growth initiatives

Pioneer Corporation today announces appointment of Mr. Arvin Baalu as Chief Product Officer of its Mobility Product Company

Pioneer Corporation today announces appointment of Mr. Arvin Baalu as Chief Product Officer of its Mobility Product Company. This executive appointment comes two months after Dr. Siva Subramanian was appointed Chief Innovation Officer of its Mobility Consumer Company on January 1, 2023.

Under its vision of “Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences,” announced in 2020, Pioneer has been stepping up its effort to transform itself into a global automotive solutions and services company. This strategic initiative has been led by Pioneer’s three global business units: Mobility Product Company, targeting automotive OEM and Sound; Mobility Service Company targeting automotive enterprises; and Mobility Consumer Company targeting automotive aftermarket consumers.

Mr. Baalu, based in Detroit, Michigan, brings to Pioneer his wealth of professional experience in the automotive and mobility sectors and a global network of contacts in these sectors. In his capacity as Chief Product Officer of Mobility Product Company, he is expected to play an instrumental role in developing and implementing its global product strategy for the automotive and mobility sectors, which have been going through a radical transformation worldwide. Dr. Subramanian, based in Silicon Valley, brings to Pioneer his new product and business creation expertise in automotive and mobility sectors. As Chief Innovation Officer of Mobility Consumer Company, he will be responsible not only for driving new innovations into Pioneer’s aftermarket portfolio, but also to transform its processes to achieve startup-style execution required to accelerate and strengthen Pioneer’s leadership position in automotive aftermarket. With these two executive appointments, Pioneer is better poised to bring next-generation mobility experiences to consumers globally, through global auto makers, Tier 1 suppliers and aftermarket distribution channels.

Mr. Shiro Yahara, President and CEO of Pioneer, said, “We are excited to have Mr. Arvin Baalu and Dr. Siva Subramanian, on board at Pioneer. They are the most recent executives, with years of broad industry experience, to join Pioneer—after Mr. Sanjay Dhawan, Director and Chairperson. By having Mr. Baalu on board, Pioneer’s management team is solidly positioned to propel Pioneer into a new growth phase of its OEM business. Dr. Subramanian’s contribution to new innovations and strategic product development will help us further strengthen our market leadership position in automotive aftermarket. The combination of executives with experience and expertise in the global automotive and mobility industries and Pioneer’s strong brand position and manufacturing excellence is a key driver for creating the future of mobility experiences.”

SOURCE: Pioneer