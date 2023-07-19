Pioneer display audio factory-installed in the Toyota Yaris Cross marketed in Indonesia

Pioneer has been supplying P.T. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia with its Display Audio units to be factory-installed in all hybrid variants and the S gasoline version of the new Toyota Yaris Cross, which debuted in Indonesia in May 2023

The Pioneer Display Audio is equipped with a large 10.1-inch screen and compatible with wireless connectivity available in Apple CarPlay* and Android Auto™*, enabling on-screen operations of apps installed on smartphones. The Display Audio also enables voice-activated control of audio playback and setting up of Bluetooth® connectivity with smartphones. Moreover, control of some of in-car equipment, such as air conditioners and ambient lighting, is possible via voice command on the Display Audio to provide safer and more comfortable operations behind the wheel.

SOURCE: Pioneer