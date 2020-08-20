Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner starts limited production run

The first of a limited run of 15 examples of the Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner has been built at Bentley’s carbon neutral factory in Crewe, England.

The Limited Edition model features exclusive Radium by Mulliner paintwork, carbon fibre body kit, Acid Green brake disc callipers, and Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition Tyres. 35 per cent of allocated vehicles also include the optional mountain decal, the same as the record holding vehicle. Detailing on the interior consists of an Alcantara interior complemented by distinctive Radium contrast stitching and accents, carbon fibre fascias and waistrails including a Pikes Peak Overlay on the passenger fascia, and exclusive B&O speaker covers in Black Anodised and Radium finish.

Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing, comments:

“Bentley has always built cars that are a magical combination of bespoke craftsmanship and everyday usability. With Mulliner, we have increased the boundaries of our production system through bespoke highly personalised products and small series limited editions.

“With collaborative and seamless integration into our state-of-the art manufacturing operations, we deliver the exclusivity and bespoke customer individualisation expected from a Mulliner product and at the same time adhere to Bentley’s highest quality and reliability standards.

I believe that a significant part of this success is due to the skilled and adaptable workforce based here at Crewe, responding to personal and small series commissions, a great example being the Continental GT Number 9 Edition, which debuted as part of Bentleys Centenary celebrations at Geneva Motorshow in 2019.”

Celebrating the record-breaking run of a standard Continental GT at the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb last year, where the production car record was bettered by eight seconds, the Pikes Peak Continental GT is a striking limited edition created by Bentley Mulliner as part of the division’s new ‘Collections’ portfolio.

With all 15 vehicles allocated, customer deliveries of this special iteration of the Continental GT are due to begin in September, destined across the globe from New Zealand to America. Each one honouring Bentley’s accomplishment at the most demanding hill climb in the world, where Bentley achieved the record for fastest production SUV in 2018 and production car in 2019.

The world’s finest Grand Tourer shaved an impressive 8.4 seconds off the previous record along the 12.42-mile course in Colorado, making it the fastest production car ever at Pikes Peak. Driven by three-time champion, former ‘King of the Mountain’ Rhys Millen, the W12-powered Continental GT climbed almost 5,000 ft through 156 bends in just 10 minutes, 18.4 seconds.

A Striking Limited Edition

The new Limited Edition is distinguished by a carbon fibre body kit and eye-catching Radium by Mulliner paintwork, mirroring the colour scheme used on the record-breaking car. Gloss black detailing has also been added to the front lower bumper inserts, roof panel, wing mirrors and rear surfaces. Over a third of the vehicles allocated, include the optional mountain decal to match the record holding vehicle.

Acid Green brake disc callipers, Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres in Radium Finish and a Pikes Peak decal to the front fender hint at the Limited Edition’s record-breaking lineage, while 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels in Gloss Black are standard. An optional ‘100’ grille is a reminder that the Continental GT’s impressive hill climb achievement took place in Bentley’s centenary year.

Inside the cabin, Alcantara with contrasting Radium thread stitching adorns much of the soft trim areas, matched with Beluga hide. The steering wheel features a honeycomb stitching design and a centre stripe both in Radium, as per the Pikes Peak GT race car. Carbon fibre fascias and waistrails are complemented by a Piano Black centre console, all adding to the sporting theme. The passenger-side fascia features a graphic showing a section of the Pikes Peak track, with five different graphics being used across the 15-car run, along with the record-setting time of 10:18.488.

Pikes Peak embroidery to the seat headrests in Radium stitching, Radium contrast binding on the overmats, Pikes Peak treadplates and exclusive B&O speaker covers in Black Anodised and Radium finish further enhance the interior appeal. The Continental GT’s luxurious cabin includes the ground-breaking Bentley Rotating Display, deep pile overmats and Front Seat Comfort Specification.

Like the Continental GT that broke the Pikes Peak record last year, this new model features the world’s most advanced 12-cylinder petrol engine in the twin-turbocharged Bentley W12. This mighty engine develops 626 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, effortlessly accelerating the Continental GT from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds), with a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph).

SOURCE: Bentley