Peugeot new electric leader in the B segment in Europe in 2022

The Brand is the leader in the B segment of 100% electric vehicles in all categories (PC+LCV) for the year 2022

The 208 is the overall best-selling vehicle in Europe, all categories, in the PC+LCV market.

Thanks to its 2 European bestsellers, the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008, the Lion Brand has won 1st place in the electric B segment for the year 2022.

In the B segment, if the Peugeot 208 was the best-selling car in Europe on the passenger car market in 2022, its 100% electric version e-208 was also the best-selling car in Europe on this same segment.

The Peugeot Brand thus takes 1st place in the electric B segment with the combined success of the e-208 and the e-2008.

With their modern and efficient electric engines, the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008 offer driving pleasure amplified by a full range of driving aids. So many innovations that satisfied more than 76,000 customers in Europe in 2022.

2023 will be the electric year for Peugeot: from the first half of the year, all the Brand’s models will be available with one or more electrified engines (100% electric, plug-in hybrid or hybrid).

By unveiling its 100% electric Peugeot INCEPTION concept car at the Las-Vegas Motor Show on January 6, 2023, the Brand is affirming its desire to become the market leader for 100% electric vehicles in Europe.

SOURCE: Stellantis