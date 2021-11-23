PEUGEOT in China: newest products and customer experience at the Guangzhou Auto Show 2021

At the Guangzhou Auto Show from November 19 to 28, PEUGEOT is reasserting its positioning as a Progressive Premium Brand in China and continues to focus its specific product strategy and actions on customers

At the Guangzhou Auto Show from November 19 to 28, PEUGEOT is reasserting its positioning as a Progressive Premium Brand in China and continues to focus its specific product strategy and actions on customers. DONGFENG PEUGEOT welcomes visitors in Hall 3.1 of the Canton Fair Complex with a spectacular Lion sculpture in XL size, 8 models, including 2 special series created with the complicity of the customers, animations, an area dedicated to floral art, a shop and relaxation areas.

Alongside the new 4008 and 5008 SUVs, the 4008 Co-Creation is displayed. This special series was designed in consultation with Chinese customers. The 2008 THE ONE SUV, priced at Yuan 99,700, is dedicated to online sales. The 508 L, Model Year 2022, renews the sedan offer alongside the 408. The 4008 PHEV SUV (4-wheel drive) and the 508 L PHEV saloon represent the electrified offer, embedding the plug-in hybrid technology.

DONGFENG PEUGEOT also interacts with its community of fans through co-hosting events and proposes to its customers a new online sales program.

A revamped range, in line with the aspirations of Chinese customers

The 4008 Co-Creation special series, designed by DONGFENG PEUGEOT with its customers, is a new flagship on the manufacturer’s stand. Its new Iceberg Blue metallic colour and red leather seats with geometric stitching will appeal customers looking for youth and dynamism.

The 4008 and 5008 SUVs, freshly presented in April 2021, adopt the design of the European GT versions with the vertical LED signature of the front lights. Their design, build quality, dynamism and connectivity meet the aspirations of Chinese customers. The plug-in hybrid version of the 4008 PHEV SUV, which has four-wheel drive and 300 hp, combines high performance and efficiency.

The 508 L “Model Year 2022” saloon is enhancing its performance without changing its price. The 10-inch central touchscreen, a key element of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, has been extended across the entire range. The electrically adjustable driver’s seat now has two memories.

The 2008 SUV special series THE ONE, dedicated to online sales

The 2008 SUV was also recently revamped (end of 2019) and is available in a special series called THE ONE. Presented for the first time in Guangzhou, 2008 THE ONE asserts DONGFENG PEUGEOT’s entry into online sales, just effective since 25 October. THE ONE reflects the uniqueness of this series, whose price of 99,700 Yuan is very competitive in the SUV market of “Joint-Venture” brands. 2008 THE ONE targets young customers who want to buy a car online easily, at an attractive price, without negotiating.

Via the Dongfeng Peugeot Lion King Assistance application, customers order their car, receive low-interest financing over 3 to 5 years (minimum daily payment of 56 Yuan after a 20% deposit) and can choose their delivery location.

DONGFENG PEUGEOT focused on customer experience

DONGFENG PEUGEOT has been co-creating events with its fan community since the renewal of its brand identity in early 2021.

The Tik Tok challenge “#Miraculous Move Knowing Me”, recently attracted the attention of celebrities and totalled over 1.55 Billion views.

The My Peugeot app is dedicated to customers and the Lion King Alliance to online sales.

The Fans’ Committee website collects their suggestions for developing the Brand.

SOURCE: Stellantis