Peterbilt recognized for outstanding leadership investment in Denton

A proud member of the Denton, Texas community for 40 years, Peterbilt Motors Company is honored to be recognized by the City of Denton for Outstanding Leadership Investment in Denton for 2020.

Numerous Denton companies are nominated every year, and each of the nominations are reviewed by the Economic Development Partnership Board based on important criteria such as public/private partnerships, job creation, community relations and support, longevity and commitment to the community, leadership in their respective industry, successful business practice, innovation and environmental stewardship.

“With these criteria in mind, it is no surprise that Peterbilt’s dedication to the community is what makes Denton such a great place to live and work. It is my honor to acknowledge Peterbilt Motors Company as an exemplary Denton business with this recognition award for Outstanding Leadership Investment in Denton,” said Chris Watts, Denton Mayor.

“I would like to thank the City of Denton for recognizing Peterbilt with this special award. Peterbilt has been honored to call Denton home for more than 40 years, and we remain dedicated to investing in our facilities, our employees and the surrounding community we are so proud to be a part of,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

SOURCE: Peterbilt