Peterbilt Model 220EV eligible for US$95,000 CARB HVIP voucher

Peterbilt Motors Company is excited to announce the 2020 Peterbilt Model 220EV is now eligible for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) program by the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”).

All Peterbilt Model 220EVs sold to customers in California are eligible for a $95,000 HVIP voucher. To receive a voucher, vehicle purchasers and participating dealers must meet all applicable project requirements identified in the HVIP Implementation Manual.

“Having our Model 220EV eligible for a HVIP voucher should dramatically help reduce purchasing costs for California-based companies looking to add Peterbilt medium duty EVs to their fleet,” said Jason Skoog Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Combined with our recently announced PacLease introductory offer, it’s a great time for California customers to order a Model 220EV.

The Model 220EV is now available for customer orders with deliveries expected to start by the end of 2020.

SOURCE: Peterbilt