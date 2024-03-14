Peterbilt introduces new mobile PTO functionality with Paccar TX-8 automatic transmission

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the availability of new mobile PTO functionality with the PACCAR TX-8 automatic transmission in the Models 548, 537 and 536

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the availability of new mobile PTO functionality with the PACCAR TX-8 automatic transmission in the Models 548, 537 and 536. This new option allows for PTO engagement beyond first gear, increasing vehicle capabilities for vocational applications.

“This additional PTO functionality provides the versatility to support Peterbilt customers with the right products and technologies for their unique business needs,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing. “The PACCAR TX-8 is a great fit for utility service, tow trucks, and a wide range of other vocational applications.”

PACCAR’s 8-speed automatic transmission is designed to work seamlessly with PACCAR PX engines and enhances performance, increases fuel efficiency and lowers cost of operation of Peterbilt’s medium duty and vocational applications with a Gross Combination Weight Rating (GCWR) up to 57,000 lbs.

SOURCE: Peterbilt