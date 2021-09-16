Peterbilt delivers first production new Medium Duty Model 536 to Elder Logistics

Peterbilt Motors Company is pleased to announce the delivery of the first production New Medium Duty Model 536 to Elder Logistics

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Elder Logistics is a family owned and operated business with a deep understanding of their local culture and values. Specializing in white glove, high volume, and time critical logistic services, Elder Logistics drivers are guided by the company’s core values; safety, reliability, attitude and productivity to ensure their customers get the highest level of service on every delivery. Adhering to those key values has helped Elder Logistics grow their business 400% over the last decade, and as they have grown so have their transportation needs.

“We are thrilled to receive Peterbilt’s first production new Model 536 with its best-in-class comfort, performance, safety and versatility. Medium duty trucks are the bread and butter of our business and after seeing the launch of Peterbilt’s New Medium Duty lineup we knew we wanted to add the Model 536 to our fleet,” said Scott Elder, President Elder Logistics. “The many advancements Peterbilt has made to these new trucks play perfectly into our company values. Our drivers are looking forward to putting the truck to work,” added Elder.

The new Model 536 embodies Peterbilt’s vision of a modern medium duty truck purposefully designed for Class 6 applications. The 2.1m wide cab is quiet and provides a comfortable work environment for up to 3 people. Elder Logistics’ Model 536 is configured with a PACCAR PX-7 engine and the all-new PACCAR TX-8 transmission, an eight-speed automatic that offers smooth shifting, maximum fuel efficiency and minimal maintenance.

“We are excited to hand over the first set of keys for the New Model 536 to Elder Logistics. They spec’d the perfect configuration for their needs. The new features and technology designed into our lineup of new medium duty trucks will enhance the day to day job of their excellent drivers, and we are excited to hear their feedback,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt assistant general manager Sales and Marketing.

