Peterbilt announces availability of Paccar TX-12 and TX-12 PRO automated transmissions on Paccar PX-9 engines for medium duty applications

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the availability of Paccar TX-12 automated transmissions with Paccar PX-9 engines for Peterbilt medium duty Models 548, 537 and 536. Both the standard Paccar TX-12 and TX-12 PRO versions seamlessly integrate with the PX-9 offering efficient operation and superior drivability.

“Together, the TX-12 transmissions and PX-9 engine, create an exceptional combination of efficiency and reliability,” said Jake Montero, assistant general manager, Sales and Marketing for Peterbilt. “Our medium duty customers can spec confidently knowing this new powertrain configuration delivers increased productivity and an excellent driving experience.”

Designed to be one of the most efficient on-highway transmissions, the TX-12 features light weight and robust construction. Combined with the PX-9 engine, it operates up to 1,250 lbs.-ft. of torque with a maximum gross combination weight rating (GCWR) of 66,000 pounds for pick up and delivery and other tractor applications.

The TX-12 PRO builds on the TX-12 foundation with increased versatility and efficiency for more rugged applications. Operating with the PX-9 engine, the TX-12 PRO supports up to 1,250 lbs.-ft. of torque and a maximum gross combination weight rating (GCWR) of 66,000 pounds supporting vocational applications such as snowplows, cranes, bucket/boom trucks and more.

SOURCE: Peterbilt