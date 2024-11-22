Peter Carlsson steps aside as CEO of Northvolt

As Northvolt enters next phase of sustainable growth and restructuring, founder Peter Carlsson will remain as Member of the Board and as Senior Advisor

Today Northvolt embarks on a new phase through a Chapter 11 reorganization filing. Chapter 11 provides the company with the financing to focus on operational improvements and supporting customers, while allowing for restructuring, reorganization, and fundraising to secure a long-term competitive positioning. The company is also announcing that Peter Carlsson will take on a role as Senior Advisor and step aside from his role as CEO. He also remains a Member of the Board.

Peter Carlsson has led Northvolt since its inception in 2016. He co-founded Northvolt with the mission to drive sustainable energy solutions through the creation of a pioneer in European battery production. Northvolt Ett is the first truly European battery gigafactory delivering to customers at large scale. Northvolt Labs is the epicenter of European battery research and development, achieving technical breakthroughs and leading in patent creation. In parallel, Northvolt is building groundbreaking facilities in Heide, Germany and Montreal, Canada, catering for a completely new industry in the Western economies.

Peter Carlsson commented: “Today marks a significant new phase for Northvolt as well as for me personally. The Chapter 11 filing allows a period during which the company can be reorganized, ramp up operations while honoring customer and supplier commitments, and ultimately position itself for the long-term. That makes it a good time for me to hand over to the next generation of leaders.”

Northvolt’s Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tom Johnstone, commented: “We are incredibly thankful to Peter for his vision and dedication to building Northvolt from an unprecedented idea to becoming Europe’s battery manufacturing champion. Peter’s perspective will continue to benefit Northvolt, as a Senior Advisor and Member of the Board, while the new leadership will steer the company into the next stage.”

The company leadership will consist of Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthias Arleth, the President of Cells, who will now take the role of Chief Operations Officer. Together, and supported by Scott Millar as Chief Restructuring Officer, they will jointly lead Northvolt. The search process for a new CEO has been initiated.

Tom Johnstone, added: “I am very pleased that the two recent additions to Northvolt’s leadership will jointly lead this next phase of operational improvement, increased customer focus, and financial restructuring.”

This transition underscores Northvolt’s commitment to adapting to an evolving market, with the new leadership focused on advancing the company’s goals of sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and continued innovation. The changes take place with immediate effect.

SOURCE: Northvolt