Parking Heater – Best Of All from Webasto

When motorists consider a parking heater for their vehicle, Webasto is the best brand for the vast majority. This was the result of this year’s reader surveys conducted by the three German motoring magazines Auto Bild, auto motor und sport and Auto Zeitung. For the fifth time in a row the participating readers – 180,000 of them this year – voted Webasto into first place in the parking heater category.

Each year, the three magazines survey their readers and website visitors regarding the vehicle and accessory brands that most convince them in terms of quality, design and innovations. The parking heater from Webasto once again made it to the top spot unchallenged. Auto Bild readers voted for Webasto with an unparalleled 83.9 percent (2020: 80 percent). In the auto motor und sport survey 76 percent of readers rated Webasto top (2020: 72.5 percent). In the Auto Zeitung survey, the company from Stockdorf slightly increased its score to 40.6 percent (2020: 37.5 percent).

“We would like to sincerely thank all the survey participants who voted for us. The long-standing trust our customers place in us makes us proud and confirms that we are on the right track with our high ‘Made in Germany’ quality standards,” comments Bernd Joerg, Head of Retrofit Business in Europe at Webasto.

Parking heaters warm the engine and interior of cars and motorhomes before commencing the journey, thereby ensuring safety and comfort right from the start. Tedious ice scraping is eliminated, yet the windows are clear all-round. Thick winter clothing, that impairs the snug fit of the seatbelt across the body, can be relegated to the rear seat. In summer, the parking heater can cool the car’s interior temperature by delivering fresh air before driving off.

SOURCE: Webasto