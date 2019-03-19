Parker helps enhance performance in the automotive industry

The Parker Hannifin Sales Company Central and Eastern Europe, based in the Czech Republic, is working with the Student Formula Team that is designing a new prototype car at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture in Zagreb, Croatia.

Parker distributor, Fering Fit, also based in Zagreb, recently made a donation of Parker products to the project. Founded in 1994, Fering Fit is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The company has established itself as a leader in process and industrial filtration, air and technical gas solutions, and pneumatic technologies. From the beginning, Fering Fit has been a premier distributor for Parker Hannifin, starting with Domnick Hunter and later adding, Hirros, Zander and Parker pneumatic products.

Colleagues from Fering Fit, Mr Igor Kuš, technical support manager, and Mr Alen Tomic, area sales manager, attended the meeting at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture where eight Parker compression fittings for cooling systems were donated.

The Student Formula Team had encountered problems with the engine cooling system. The problem was solved with a new cooling system design which included Parker compression fittings. The improved system is now controlling engine temperature to optimal limits. The team recently pitched the new and improved car design that included the Parker fittings to the Faculty.

The car design project at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture is aimed at giving students practical knowledge in their field of study and also helping them connect with others in the industry. The car is designed for the Student FSB Racing Team, part of FSAE (Formula Society of Automotive Engineers) which has yearly racing events that the FSB team has competed in since the event’s inception.

SOURCE: Parker