Paris Motor Show 2024: Citroën makes a splash with a fully-renewed range and an event-packed stand

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Citroën will be demonstrating its complete renewal by presenting a totally new and coherent range, incorporating the Brand's new identity

On its stand at the Paris Motor Show, Citroën will be illustrating the dynamism of a Brand which, in little more than a year, is preparing to renew virtually all its models. Citroën is taking advantage of the show to unveil an exclusive picture of its range in 2025. New products, but with a common thread that has guided the Brand for more than 100 years: to be a popular Brand offering a simple automotive experience, with boldly designed, comfortable products that provide concrete answers to the challenges facing society. Citroën will be presenting a fully electrified range on the stand, with solutions tailored to customers’ needs.

B segment: two game changers

In 2024 Citroën shook things up in the B segment with the unveiling of two ground-breaking new models that will be present on the stand:

Blockbuster C3

This is the first major show for the car arriving in 2024, changing the face of its segment and proving a resounding commercial success. The first deliveries are underway, enabling the first customers to experience a car that is accessible, available in petrol or electric, comfortable, modernly styled, versatile and fully equipped. C3 Aircross in its first public presentation

The first public appearance for this model, which was unveiled in June and will soon be arriving in dealerships. The C3 Aircross is the most affordable compact SUV, offering a strong character, the choice of energy, space and comfort on board, and seating for up to 7 people.

C segment: 2 world premieres unveiled on the stand

At the same time as launching two major new models in the B segment, and after completely renewing the Berlingo, SpaceTourer and associated light commercial vehicles in 2024, Citroën is presenting a complete renewal of its C segment saloons, demonstrating its exceptional dynamism. Citroën is taking advantage of the Paris MotorShow to unveil not one but two new models.

The C4 and C4 X will appear on the stand with a new stature, adopting a simpler, more coherent design that reflects the Brand’s new identity. The C4 is more serene and stylish than ever, while the C4 X is a spacious lounge in a sleek fastback. In this way, Citroën is developing 2 major players in their respective markets, building up on C4 which is ranked second among C-segment saloons in Europe across all energies. A pioneer of electric vehicles in this segment, it is still one of the top 5 electric saloons in the C segment. For its part, the C4 X has made a strong start in the Middle East, and more particularly in Turkey. It has a lot off assets to expand in Europe too.

A Showcar in World Premiere

Citroën will unveil its vision of a future Citroën model in a highly expressive show car. Colourful and faithful to Citroën’s new styling language, the show car shows self-confidence and a strong presence. There’s no doubt that this illustration of a future model in a major segment will appeal to visitors.

A Festival for an anniversary

In 2024, Ami celebrates its 4th birthday and more than 65,000 customers in the 17 markets where it is sold. Forever the first to offer an affordable, easy and comfortable electric mobility solution, Ami, with its unique character, has changed the lives of many households and the road landscape by bringing greater freedom and autonomy. The Ami will be presented on the stand in the form of emblematic models as well as surprises in World Premiere, devised by Citroën designers.

A lively stand in the image of Citroën

A friendly, colourful living space, the stand will be an opportunity for visitors to make many discoveries and immerse themselves in the Citroën brand experience: popular, energetic, relaxed, simple, lively and vibrant. Throughout the week, the stand will be alive with the Studio produced in partnership with Youtube. A studio that will bring to life from the stand meetings and reports on Brand’s news.

