PACCAR honors LEONI as top performing supplier in North America

Award recognizes customer focus of LEONI Wiring Systems, Inc. for commercial vehicles

LEONI, global solution provider for energy and data management in automotive and other industries, has been named top performing supplier in North America by U.S. truck manufacturer PACCAR Inc. LEONI Wiring Systems, Inc. was recognized within the Supplier Performance Management (SPM) program with the Leader Level Award. PACCAR is a leading global manufacturer of DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

The award is of particular significance to LEONI in a year in which extraordinary challenges had to be overcome due to the global pandemic. It recognizes LEONI’s outstanding customer focus to ensure product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives. The award recognizes not only the close customer relationship between PACCAR and LEONI Wiring Systems, Inc., but also in particular LEONI’s plants in Arad, Romania, and Durango and Hermosillo, Mexico. These plants contributed significantly to this award with their consistently high level of performance related to quality and delivery.

Ron Augustyn, PACCAR Vice President of Global Purchasing, recognized Leoni’s achievements, saying, “PACCAR is pleased with the level of engagement from our suppliers in this very rigorous SPM program. Our suppliers create value for PACCAR, its customers and dealers, and their own companies under this program.”

Jeremy Tibbett, SVP Account Management Trucks & Powertrain, received the award on behalf of LEONI: “We are very excited to receive the 2020 SPM Leader award on behalf of the global LEONI team supporting PACCAR. It is a strong indication that our cross functional team has the proper focus, dedication, flexibility, and commitment to consistently perform on the highest levels to ensure customer satisfaction. And it further underlines the strategic working partnership and alignment between PACCAR and LEONI to ensure our mutual success.”

SOURCE: LEONI