Oxa and eVersum announce partnership to develop and deploy autonomous passenger shuttles

Self-driving, zero-carbon eShuttles built by eVersum and driven by Oxa autonomy software aim to revolutionise the public transportation sector

Oxa, the autonomous vehicle software developer, and eVersum, provider of electric commercial vehicles and passenger transport solutions, today announced a partnership to design, develop and produce shared autonomous passenger vehicles. These vehicles will be offered to public transport operators in Europe and the US, to revolutionise the transportation sector, with the first being autonomous city ‘eShuttles’.

Announced at this year’s Busworld 2023 Europe exhibition, this partnership will see eVersum produce autonomous-ready electric base vehicles, featuring Oxa Driver, Oxa’s autonomy software, along with sensors and computing technology integrated directly on the production line. eVersum’s eShuttle carries up to 20 seated passengers and has capacity for a maximum of 50 people (with standing), and is a low-noise, zero-emission electric vehicle designed for on-road and public transport applications. It offers passenger comforts such as kneeling-stop capabilities and flexible seating, as well as latest-generation information system options to meet today’s needs of transit operators. By combining their strengths, Oxa and eVersum aim to create a turnkey shuttle solution that offers safe, efficient, and reliable shared autonomous transportation options for the future, whilst enabling transit operators to reduce costs, improve safety and extend service to previously inaccessible routes.

The partnership addresses a growing need for better, more flexible and low-carbon public transport options, particularly as urban populations grow and road congestion intensifies. The high cost of maintaining multi-route transit services combined with persistent driver shortages can lead to service cuts which affect communities and vulnerable groups including the elderly and disabled. By adopting autonomous eShuttles, transit operators are able to sustain routes and timetables that are increasingly cost prohibitive, whilst addressing congestion and emissions reduction targets.

Oxa and eVersum are working towards an initial deployment of the eShuttles featuring Oxa Driver software in the UK, set to be announced later this year and marking a milestone achievement for the country’s automotive economy.

“We are thrilled to be working with eVersum to deploy safe, secure and efficient autonomy where it is needed most,” said Gavin Jackson, CEO at Oxa. “At Oxa, we believe next-generation shuttling can deliver vital benefits to cities and industries, and this partnership represents a momentous step forward for the future of self-driving technology. Together we will transform the autonomous vehicle market with cost-effective, low-carbon turnkey solutions”.

“As a leading specialist and OEM dedicated to electric commercial vehicles, eVersum has invested years in rigorous research and development, and welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with AD-pioneer, Oxa, as we jointly embark on this exciting journey into the future of mobility”, said Holger Postl, CEO of eVersum. “We’re delighted to have found a partner who aligns with our visions and priorities that include the real-life deployment of AD-shuttles in public transport operations.”

