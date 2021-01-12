OVO Energy expands its fleet with 40 Kia e-Niro electric cars

OVO Energy has selected Kia Motors (UK) Limited to supply 40 of its Field Force team with the all-electric Kia e-Niro. Capable of 282 miles on a single charge, the e-Niro is a perfect fit for OVO Energy’s Field Force. Other key features which attracted the company to the award winning electric car was its spacious interior, exceptional practicality and outstanding levels of standard specification.

Lucy Allberry, Regional Business Sales Manager at Kia Motors (UK) Limited commented: “At Kia we pride ourselves in finding the right car to fit individual business needs and having worked closely with the team at OVO Energy, we are pleased that they have chosen the e-Niro for their field team.”

Kia and OVO Energy share a close synergy with both companies having a strong green ethic towards their future developments. With Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy, the company aims to have 11 dedicated EV models by 2025, which will include passenger vehicles, SUVs and MPVs as well as developing world leading EV powertrains and technologies. Future plans also encompass further electrification and mobility services as well as connectivity and autonomy.

OVO Energy has signed up to EV100 and committed to an all-electric fleet by 2030. OVO has already set progressive goals, committed to achieve net zero carbon for its own operations and supply chain whilst halving its members’ carbon footprint by 2030, as a direct response to climate change.

Ben Guest, Field Operations Director, OVO Energy commented: “We’re excited to expand our Field Force team’s fleet, with Kia’s e-Niro electric vehicles, building on our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions from our own operations by 2030.”

Business Specialist Dealer, Wessex Kia (Bristol) supplied the cars to OVO Energy, with the livery already professionally fitted by MediaFleet.

SOURCE: Kia