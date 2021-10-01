Overwhelming majority of shareholders in favour of spin-off of Daimler Truck and renaming of Daimler AG

Extraordinary General Meeting votes for historic realignment

At the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of Daimler AG on 1 October 2021, the shareholders decided by an overwhelming majority on the historic realignment of the company. The spin-off of the truck and bus business and the subsequent listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG as an independent company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange were approved by 99.90% of the capital stock represented for the resolution.

Furthermore, the shareholders approved also with an overwhelming majority of 99.89% of the votes cast the renaming of Daimler AG as Mercedes-Benz Group AG effective as of 1 February 2022. The new name emphasises the future focus on cars and vans of the brands Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ. The two measures must now be entered in the Commercial Register. Both companies can then create decisive value added for all stakeholders.

Two current members of the Daimler Supervisory Board, Marie Wieck and Joe Kaeser, will step down from their positions and join the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG. As their successors in the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG, the shareholders elected Helene Svahn with a majority of 99.34% and Olaf Koch with a majority of 98.60%. Around 3,000 viewers followed the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting on the Internet. A total of 56.45% of the share capital was represented.

SOURCE: Daimler