Oracle fortifies its IoT Applications with HERE Location Suite

HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, and a Gold-level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that Oracle Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud has integrated the HERE Location Suite into its IoT services. This new integration enhances Oracle’s lineup of IoT applications by improving location precision for industrial assets connected to Oracle IoT Cloud applications to enable real-time machine health monitoring, remote warehouse operations management, freight transportation and last-mile delivery, and supply chain spatial health metrics.

IoT is expanding at a rapid rate as enterprises and vendors become more aware of the possibilities of connectivity. As IoT evolves and the world becomes increasingly connected, more precise, accurate location data has become an ever-more critical component to effective IoT operations. Accurately pinpointing assets reveals crucial information about their functioning and usage, which offers businesses more valuable information about their products.

For more than 15 years, HERE has been powering Oracle products with fundamental location functionalities, including mapping, geocoding and truck routing. This latest integration builds on that strong relationship.

“Through our collaboration with Oracle we are creating an opportunity for customers to transform their businesses. Now that the HERE Location Suite is integrated into Oracle IoT Cloud, customers gain actionable intelligence to increase operational efficiency, from finding assets more quickly to proactively identifying and fixing vulnerabilities,” said Sandy Hogan, SVP General Manager Americas at HERE.

“As a trusted, longtime partner, HERE provides Oracle with complete global mapping coverage and high-quality geocoding for the precise location insights required for our IoT applications,” said Jai Suri, Senior Director, Product Management, IoT Cloud at Oracle. “The enhanced IoT functions from HERE location intelligence enable Oracle IoT Cloud customers to unlock greater business value from manufacturing, logistics and supply chain applications and transform business processes.”

HERE Location Services is based on one of the industry’s strongest mapping platforms, known for its high level of detail, accuracy, reliability, robustness and flexibility. It provides access to mapping, geocoding, places, routing, traffic, transit, positioning and geo-visualization functionalities, as well as solutions to solve complex location problems.

SOURCE: HERE