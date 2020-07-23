Opel with new business model in Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina

Opel is further developing its business strategy in selected European markets to become more agile, flexible and efficient as outlined in the PACE! strategic plan. In a further step to foster growth, Opel is planning to run the business in Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina through the highly recognised and successful Wallis Automotive Europe Kft as the respective local independent import partner.

A corresponding contract has now been signed. Upon the closing of the planned transaction, Wallis Automotive Europe will become the wholesale importer for above market by acquiring the Opel business in Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The current Opel employees covering the related Opel businesses will be transferred according to the applicable laws (to be communicated separately), latest at the date the transaction is completed.

This transaction and the launch of the new business model is primarily subject to the official merger clearance approval of the respective authorities.

“This is another decision in line with the goals of our PACE! strategic plan which will make our sales set-up in certain European countries more agile, efficient and therefore competitive,” said Xavier Duchemin, Opel/Vauxhall Managing Director Sales, Aftersales and Marketing. “We are confident that our brand will perform even better in Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina with this new set-up.”

Opel sold 11,700 vehicles in Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2019. Thanks to the new organisational set-up, the tradition-rich German brand wants to grow profitably in the countries in the coming years.

SOURCE: Opel