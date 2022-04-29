Opel: Vivaro-e tops sales charts in Germany and UK

The Vivaro-e is continuing to be hugely popular with customers looking for an emissions-free electric commercial vehicle

The Vivaro-e is continuing to be hugely popular with customers looking for an emissions-free electric commercial vehicle. The Opel Vivaro-e was the bestselling medium electric van in Germany in the first quarter of 2022. Its sales helped Opel to grow its market share in the increasingly important electric light commercial vehicle market to almost 19% in the first three months of the year. In the UK, the Vauxhall Vivaro-e was the best-selling e-LCV in March and remains the overall highest-selling e-LCV for the year. Year-on-year, Vauxhall has seen its UK e-LCV market share grow from 19% to 22.7%. Opel and Vauxhall are part of a small group of manufacturers already able to offer electric variants across the entire LCV portfolio.

“The electric light commercial vehicle segment is a rapidly growing and vitally important sector for the industry. As more businesses look to reduce their running costs and emissions, e-LCV sales will keep growing in the future. It’s fantastic to see the award-winning Vivaro-e leading the way and shows that offering battery-electric models like the Combo -e , Vivaro -e and Movano -e at an early stage was the right choice to make,” said Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz.

With a WLTP range of up to 328 kilometres1and a maximum payload of up to 1,163 kilogrammes, the Vivaro-e is at the forefront of Opel’s and Vauxhall’s commitment to electrification, as the German and British brand continue their electric vehicle expansion with the goal of offering an electrified variant of every model by 2024, and to offer only fully electric cars and vans in Europe by 2028.

In addition, Opel is already preparing the next step in the success of the Vivaro by pushing ahead with production of the Vivaro-e HYDROGEN. It is based on the existing battery electric Opel Vivaro-e, the “2021 International Van of the Year”. With full tanks of hydrogen, the driving range is more than 400 kilometres (WLTP1). The 45 kW fuel cell is capable of generating enough power for continuous highway driving. It takes only three minutes to refuel with hydrogen – about the same time needed to fill up a conventional diesel or petrol vehicle. Thanks to smart packaging, the Vivaro-e HYDROGEN demands no compromises on space compared to the combustion engine versions, offering up to 5.3 or 6.1 cubic metres of cargo volume. The fuel cell electric LCV is available in lengths M and L (4.95 and 5.30 metres) with up to 1,000 kilogrammes of payload.

[1] Range determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.

SOURCE: Stellantis