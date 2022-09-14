Opel to reintroduce GSe sub-brand for dynamic models

Modern twist: GSe to return as a dynamic, electrified Opel sub-brand

GSe – three letters with a very clear connotation for Opel customers: highly-equipped, sporty models. Today, with the German carmaker’s clear plan to offer an electrified version of each model in its portfolio by 2024 and to be a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028, Opel is reviving and redefining GSe as a new range-topping sub-brand. Unlike in the past when the label was the abbreviation of “Grand Sport Einspritzung” (Grand Sport Injection) as on the Commodore GS/E and the Monza GSE, it will have a new meaning going forward.

“I am very happy to announce the return of GSe as our top of the range, sporty sub-brand in the immediate future. We have once again taken inspiration from our rich heritage – as we did for our new critically acclaimed bold and pure design – and given it a modern twist. In future, the label GSe will not only signify dynamic, fun to drive cars but also stand for ‘Grand Sport electric’, in full alignment with our ambitious plans to become a fully electric brand,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

In addition to athletic looks based on Opel’s award-winning design, future GSe customers can look forward to a chassis set-up to deliver a high level of driving fun and engagement. And like all Opel models, the GSe line-up will be “Autobahn proof” thanks to extensive testing on German motorways. Simultaneously, GSe models will combine these values with the option of locally emissions-free mobility, thus redefining the performance Zeitgeist.

Opel most recently presented the Manta GSe, a modern take on the legendary Manta from 1970. It shows how timeless the lines from 1970 still are today. What was sculptural and straightforward half a century ago still fits perfectly with the Opel design philosophy today. It takes a strong, clear stance and confidently starts a new future: electric, locally emission-free – full of emotions. The Opel Manta GSe is also a tribute to the beautiful Manta A that most recently provided the inspiration for the design of the new brand face – the Opel Vizor, which organically integrates into one single module the grille, the lighting system and the Blitz brand emblem. All new Opel models feature the Vizor – including the new Opel Astra and Opel Astra Sports Tourer.

The multi-award-winning Manta GSe also follows Opel’s “simply electric” route to the electrification of the brand, whether as passenger car or light commercial vehicle. Every Opel model will be electrified by 2024, and the customer already has the choice between 12 electrified models today, from plug-in hybrids such as the Grandland and the Astra to all-electric battery-electric vehicles from the Corsa-e small car to the Zafira-e Life “lounge on wheels”, and from the Combo-e Cargo to the Movano-e van.

