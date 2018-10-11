Opel launches own full service leasing under Free2Move lease

Good news for fleet operators in Germany: in October Opel is launching its own full service leasing offer under the Groupe PSA mobility brand Free2Move Lease – with attractive conditions and comprehensive services.

Thanks to the new offer, Opel dealers can put together attractive all-round carefree packages for commercial leasing customers that are as individual as their vehicle fleets. By covering maintenance and wear-and-tear repairs, tyre replacement, fuel management, insurance and claims settlement, kilometer leasing contracts include all essential fleet services as optional individual service modules from a single source – with guaranteed manufacturer quality and a far-reaching service network. Initially, the new offer is aimed at operators of larger fleets with supply and framework agreements. At the turn of the year, the new service products are to be made available to all commercial customers and fleet operators.

“Free2Move Lease is aimed at companies that want to operate their fleets economically, remain flexible and rely on modern, powerful and efficient vehicle models,” explains Jürgen Keller, Opel Executive Director Sales, Marketing and Aftersales. “Free2Move Lease and our current vehicle portfolio, including our newcomer Opel Combo Life, are an excellent combination that features an attractive price-performance ratio.”

The new full-service leasing offer also has many advantages for dealers. “With Free2Move Lease, we are preparing Opel partners for the demands of the future and providing an important impetus for growth,” says Ludger Reffgen, Head of Full Service Leasing Operations. “Our partners can now significantly intensify their fleet business. This means increased vehicle sales, more service revenue, more advantages in the used car market and greater customer loyalty.”

As an attractive financing solution for commercial customers, the new offer opens up additional growth potential for Opel – as envisaged in the strategic PACE! plan. By using the Free2Move Lease brand, Opel demonstrates the opportunities within Groupe PSA. The group brands Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles already offer their commercial leasing products under Free2Move Lease and have successfully launched the brand on the German market.

SOURCE: OPEL