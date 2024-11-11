onsemi introduces the industry’s most advanced analog and mixed-signal platform

The Treo Platform features a modular architecture to accelerate development of intelligent power management, sensor interface and communications solutions

What’s New: Today, onsemi introduced the Treo Platform, an analog and mixed-signal platform built with Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) process technology on an advanced 65nm node. This platform provides the foundation for a wide range of power and sensing solutions from onsemi including high-performance and low-power sensing, high-efficiency power management, and purpose-built communications devices. Using this single, scalable solution, customers can simplify and accelerate product development for existing applications, and rapidly respond to emerging market opportunities.

Why it Matters: Today’s increasing power demands in automotive, industrial, and AI data center markets in parallel with stricter environmental regulations are driving a need for greater energy efficiency at the same time these industries are requiring greater performance and functionality in end applications. Additionally, low power devices such as medical wearables are becoming more sophisticated, requiring more intelligence and better efficiency to improve personal care and reduce device costs. This creates the need for highly integrated, advanced power and sensing solutions capable of delivering greater intelligence while simultaneously delivering greater energy efficiency across the entire power spectrum.

The Treo Platform is uniquely positioned to address these growing needs offering superior performance and features, while supporting the industry’s widest voltage range on a leading node. Products built on the Treo Platform can achieve significant improvements in accuracy, performance and efficiency that result in an improvement in function, safety and overall quality of life. For example:

In automotive, high-performance ultrasonic sensors can improve accuracy by a factor of two, meaning they can detect objects that are much closer to the vehicle than before in park assist applications. With the ability to detect objects at closer distances, the park assist system can provide better collision avoidance and improve overall safety by helping drivers avoid obstacles more effectively when parking.

In healthcare, ultra-low-power Analog Front Ends (AFEs) for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices can more accurately measure very small electrical currents, down to the nanoampere (nA) level. This precision is crucial for detecting the tiny signals generated by glucose sensors, ensuring accurate glucose readings. By integrating multiple functions into a single, compact chip, the platform is able to cut the required footprint in half and extend the battery life to several weeks. This means the overall CGM device can be smaller and more comfortable for the patient to wear with fewer replacements to save on healthcare costs.

In data centers, the Treo Platform will enable more compact onsemi smart power stages, contributing to efficiency improvements in power delivery to GPUs and CPUs. This can lead to reduced cooling requirements and substantial energy savings, resulting in lower operational costs and a smaller, more sustainable environmental footprint.

How It Works: The Treo Platform features a modular, SoC-like architecture with a robust set of ever-evolving IP building blocks that make up the compute, power management, sensing, and communications subsystems. Built on the 65nm process node, the Treo Platform offers advanced digital processing capabilities and better analog IP performance. With these capabilities, the platform can deliver local intelligence and compute for flexible configuration, as well as significantly improve performance and accuracy in end applications. Additionally, the platform supports the industry’s widest voltage range of 1-90V and operating temperatures up to 175° C, which allows customers to integrate a range of low-to-high power functionality. These capabilities enhance onsemi’s ability to deliver solution-optimized and customized product portfolios that allow customers to get to market faster than ever before.

Initial product families built on the Treo Platform are sampling today, including voltage translators, ultra-low-power AFEs, LDOs, ultrasonic sensors, multi-phase controllers, and single-pair Ethernet controllers. Through 2025, onsemi will deliver an even broader array of product families adding even more system-level value, including: high performance sensors, DC-DC converters, automotive LED drivers, electrical safety ICs, connectivity, and more.

